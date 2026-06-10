Patriots WR Reveals Why A.J. Brown Already Feels Like Family

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas likes what he sees from his new Patriots teammate A. J. Brown. Douglas spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and talked about Brown’s impact.

Douglas had a productive year himself in 2025. He caught 31 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. He also managed to be productive in the postseason, recording 12 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Douglas enters into a crucial 2026 season, as he will play one final year with the Patriots before seeking a contract extension. In the meantime, he is excited about what his new teammate can bring to the table.

Pop Douglas said it feels like A.J. Brown has been with the #Patriots “since the start (of the offseason).” https://t.co/WyF1MxJstb — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 10, 2026

Douglas Had Big-Time Year For Patriots

As far as Douglas is concerned, he excelled in many different ways last year. He averaged 14.42 yards per catch and 214 yards per catch. His longest reception of the season was 58 yards.

In addition to what he was able to do from a personal level, he also helped the Patriots in several games. His best outing of the season came in Week nine against the Atlanta Falcons. The game was a tightly-contested battle until the end, and the Patriots’ victory was largely due to Douglas’s production. He had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

Douglas also proved to be a deep threat as well. In an interesting split, he was able to find more success on the road in terms of playmaking ability. He had 247 receiving yards on the road. This compared to 200 yards at Gillette Stadium.

Regardless of how or where he recorded his statistics, he was able to spread the field. The month of October was very kind to him in that regard. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch in the month, as the offense began to open up.

Overall, he was a solid slot option for a Patriots team that was able to get production from others at wide receiver. Most notably, Stefon Diggs became the first Patriots 1,000-yard receiver since the 2019 season. Diggs’s production allowed for Douglas and others to thrive. It was on full display at various points in the season.

Douglas Could Thrive With Brown On Patriots

Now, Brown could have a similar role as well. This is certainly a good thing for Douglas. He has always thrived when called upon, but particularly as a complementary option. A lack of a player of Brown’s caliber would have put more pressure on Douglas offensively. Although he has the skill set to rise to the challenge, that’s not a role he’s played before in his time with the team. That’s certainly not a knock on him. That’s just the way he has been utilized throughout his entire career.

It will be exciting to see what he can do in 2026. Patriots fans were able to get a taste of that last year, and he will have opportunities to show it again. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect similar production from him with a similar role. If anything, that would be particularly on-brand for the playmaker.

If there is a certainty, it is that he is excited for Brown’s arrival. It seems like the rest of the Patriots share that sentiment as well.