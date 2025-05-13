Patriots Rookie RB To Provide Instant Offense, Analyst Says

ESPN analyst Field Yates ranked 10 offensive players selected in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft that can impact their new teams the most.

On the list is the New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State, who was selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

Yates ranked the Buckeye product as the fifth player who can make an impact on offense.

“Henderson is one of the most explosive players in the rookie class, and he will be a big-time factor on third down in New England because of his pass-catching and pass-protecting traits. He provided the lightning to Judkins’ thunder for Ohio State last season, and I see a similar profile with the Patriots,” Yates wrote for ESPN. “Henderson could complement Rhamondre Stevenson well in New England. He provides instant offense as a runner and receiver.”

After being selected by the Patriots, Henderson described his game similar to what Yates described.

“I’d say I’m fast. I’m explosive. I’m good in one-on-one matchups. My receiving ability, my blocking. I pretty much can do it all.”

Patriots Executive on TreVeyon Henderson

It seems that the New England Patriots front office had the same thoughts as Yates for their new RB.

Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf addressed the media after Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft and shared his thoughts on TreVeyon Henderson.

“Extremely productive player. Extremely good speed, pass protection, pass game. Even though he’s a bit undersized, we view him as a three-down back,” Wolf said. “It’s a deep draft for running backs… but his ability to be a threat and make huge plays was something that stood out with him versus the rest of the [draft] class.”

Analysts from around the football world seem to agree with this insight on Henderson.

NFL[dot]com analyst Marc Ross wrote, “Henderson can make a major impact in both the run and pass games to take pressure off of Drake Maye, who carried the offense in nearly every way as a rookie.”

The Running Back Room

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf said the team would take the best player available.

When asked by a reporter if taking TreVeyon Henderson was due to him being the best player on the board, Wolf responded with, “Exactly. That’s what we did.”

In a running back group with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, New England didn’t have a high priority in the backfield.

Stevenson and Gibson rushed for over 1300 yards and combined for eight touchdowns last season.

While depth is never an issue, drafting Henderson bolsters a now-rotating backfield.