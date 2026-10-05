Zach Bryan Makes Bold Statement While Breaking Gillette Stadium Record

Zach Bryan made a little history at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. He also made sure what he was wearing would be noticed.

The country star drew 73,538 fans to the home of the New England Patriots, setting a new attendance record for the Foxborough, Massachusetts, venue.

But as Gillette Stadium celebrated the record-setting crowd, Bryan’s choice of clothing quickly became part of the conversation. He performed in a shirt with “FREE PALESTINE” written across the front, along with a pine tree and the words “AN APPEAL TO HEAVEN.”

It was the second consecutive night Bryan wore the “Free Palestine” shirt on stage.

And the location made Saturday’s choice particularly noteworthy.

Gillette Stadium is owned by the Kraft Group, led by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has spent years making the fight against antisemitism one of his most visible causes away from football.

Zach Bryan Packs Gillette Stadium With Record Crowd

First, the history.

Gillette Stadium announced Sunday that 73,538 fans attended Bryan’s show, a new attendance record for a venue that has hosted Patriots games, international soccer and some of the biggest touring artists in the world since opening in 2002.

Bryan did not make his political message subtle.

“FREE PALESTINE” was printed prominently across his shirt. Underneath it was a pine tree separating the phrase from the words “AN APPEAL TO HEAVEN,” a reference with roots dating back to the American Revolution.

He wasn’t the only person on stage wearing clothing tied to Palestine.

Bryan’s drummer, Nate Head, wore a Palestine soccer jersey with the name Hind Rajab on the back. Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024.

Robert Kraft Has Made Fighting Antisemitism a Major Cause

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 and has poured significant resources into combating antisemitism and hate. The organization is behind the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign, recognizable for the blue square that has appeared across television, social media and major sporting events.

That backdrop made Bryan’s wardrobe choice at the Patriots’ home impossible to ignore.

Bryan wore the “Free Palestine” shirt for both of his sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium, with Saturday marking the second straight night he took the stage in it. The message drew plenty of attention online, particularly given Kraft’s very public work combating antisemitism.

Bryan also appeared to acknowledge the attention surrounding the weekend while speaking to the crowd Saturday night.

“In these situations you really find out who your friends are,” Bryan said.

Then there was the sheer size of the crowd in front of him.

Whatever attention Bryan’s shirt generated, 73,538 people came through the gates Saturday. By the end of the night, no concert, game or other event in Gillette Stadium history had put more people inside the building.

For Bryan, it was a record-setting night. It was also one that came with a message impossible to miss.