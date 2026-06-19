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17-Game New Orleans Saints Player Signs With New NFL Team

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 10: Charlie Smyth #39 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Matthew Hayball #43 after kicking the game winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Saints won 16-14. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

With NFL training camp opening up around the league next month, teams are making a lot of moves to get their rosters set.

This week, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they had signed former New Orleans Saints punter Matthew Hayball.

Falcons reporter Will McFadden wrote: “The Atlanta Falcons have signed Australian punter Matthew Hayball. He has been designated as the team’s international exemption player, meaning he won’t count against the Falcons’ 90-man roster limit.”

Looking At Hayball

GettyMatthew Hayball #43 of the New Orleans Saints punts the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hayball did not play in the NFL season last year.

However, he appeared in all 17 games for the Saints during the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old punted 75 times for 3,303 yards (his longest was 64 yards).

The Saints released him in 2025.

Social Media Reacts To Hayball Signing

GettyMatthew Hayball #43 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Josh Kendall: “The Falcons have signed punter Matthew Hayball as their exempt international player.  The Australian spent five seasons (2019-24) at Vanderbilt and kicked for the Saints in 2024.”‘

Joe Patrick: “Even though Lenny Kreig didn’t work out, I’ll continue to say that using the international player spot on a kicker (of any sort) is generally going to be the best use case.”

@TheNermin1: “44 yards per punt 😕44 yards per punt 😕”

@VandyMapper: “Vanderbilt legend Matthew Hayball is now an Atlanta Falcon. Life is perfect.”

@Saints2death: “How bad is atlanta’s punting situation?”

Saints Last Season

GettyHead coach Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Saints are looking to snap a 5-year playoff drought.

They are coming off a season where they were the last-place team in the NFC South with a 6-11 record.

Kellen Moore is going into his second season at the helm.

Falcons Last Season

GettyBijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Falcons are coming off a year where they went 8-9 (which had them as the third-place team in the division).

They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2017 season.

On October 5, the Saints will host the Falcons in New Orleans.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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17-Game New Orleans Saints Player Signs With New NFL Team

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