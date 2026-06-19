17-Game New Orleans Saints Player Signs With New NFL Team

With NFL training camp opening up around the league next month, teams are making a lot of moves to get their rosters set.

This week, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they had signed former New Orleans Saints punter Matthew Hayball.

Falcons reporter Will McFadden wrote: “The Atlanta Falcons have signed Australian punter Matthew Hayball. He has been designated as the team’s international exemption player, meaning he won’t count against the Falcons’ 90-man roster limit.”

Looking At Hayball

Hayball did not play in the NFL season last year.

However, he appeared in all 17 games for the Saints during the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old punted 75 times for 3,303 yards (his longest was 64 yards).

The Saints released him in 2025.

Social Media Reacts To Hayball Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Josh Kendall: “The Falcons have signed punter Matthew Hayball as their exempt international player. The Australian spent five seasons (2019-24) at Vanderbilt and kicked for the Saints in 2024.”‘

Joe Patrick: “Even though Lenny Kreig didn’t work out, I’ll continue to say that using the international player spot on a kicker (of any sort) is generally going to be the best use case.”

@TheNermin1: “44 yards per punt 😕44 yards per punt 😕”

@VandyMapper: “Vanderbilt legend Matthew Hayball is now an Atlanta Falcon. Life is perfect.”

@Saints2death: “How bad is atlanta’s punting situation?”

Saints Last Season

The Saints are looking to snap a 5-year playoff drought.

They are coming off a season where they were the last-place team in the NFC South with a 6-11 record.

Kellen Moore is going into his second season at the helm.

Falcons Last Season

The Falcons are coming off a year where they went 8-9 (which had them as the third-place team in the division).

They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2017 season.

On October 5, the Saints will host the Falcons in New Orleans.