2 Ex-Saints Lead Giants’ QB Depth Chart Without Jaxson Dart

The New Orleans Saints’ QB room is going to be well represented for the New York Giants on Sunday in NFL Week 3.

That’s because the entire quarterback depth chart for the Giants on Sunday is made up of former Saints.

The Giants are without Jaxson Dart, whose knee injury in Week 2 ruled him out for the rest of the regular season.

That left them with one well-known QB, the veteran Jameis Winston.

It also left them with Jake Haener.

The Giants are taking on the Tennessee Titans in a winnable game on Sunday. Their best chance of maintaining a positive outlook going forward will be to beat the Titans with Winston at quarterback.

Why Is Jameis Winston Playing QB for Giants?

Winston was the backup for Dart, who is now out for the year with an injury, so it’s his number called first.

The Giants have been linked to other QBs, so it’s not a sure thing that Winston will last all year.

But at least for Week 3, Winston gets the call. He was with the Giants in 2025, as well, so he’s familiar with a lot of the players around him.

He’s also a unique but charismatic leader, which might be exactly what the Giants need right now.

Who is Giants’ Backup QB?

Winston’s backup on Sunday will be Jake Haener.

Haener was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft after a college career between Washington and Fresno State.

He got one start for the Saints in 2024, a loss. In his NFL career, he’s 18-for-39 for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception, as well as 11 rushes for 22 yards.

It does seem like at the very least, the Giants will look for an upgrade on Haener, even if they stick with Winston.

Jameis Winston Since Saints

The Saints were Winston’s second team in the NFL.

He had begun with five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before coming to New Orleans.

In four years with the Saints, Winston got just 10 starts. He did go 6-4 in those starts, and he threw 20 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions for New Orleans.

Winston then played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and went 2-5 in seven starts. He threw 13 TDs and 12 INTs with the Browns.

He then joined the Giants for 2025, which made for a fascinating QB room with another veteran, Russell Wilson, as well as the then-rookie Dart. Winston made two starts in 2025 for the Giants, losing both, and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His career NFL record as a starter is 36-53.