5 Free Agent QBs Not Named Aaron Rodgers the Saints Should Call to Replace Carr

Derek Carr announced that he would be retiring from football because of his shoulder injury, leaving the New Orleans Saints with a veteran-sized hole in their QB room.

First-year Saints coach Kellen Moore told ESPN’s Adam Schefter 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough, second-year QB Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, entering his third season, will compete for the starting job.

But the Saints still have options if they want to bring a veteran into the mix. There’s one obvious big name free agent QB left on the market — Aaron Rodgers — but there is no indication that Rodgers or the Saints would have interest in a deal.

Here are five other free agent QBs the Saints should consider:

1. Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is the biggest name QB on the market not named Rodgers. The 32-year-old former second overall pick spent 2024 backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and made one start in week 18 with the Chiefs playoff positioning already locked up. He spent 2023 as a backup with the Rams and 2022 in Washington. His last significant playing time came in 2022, when he was 2-5 as a starter for Washington. He had a 9-8 season during his one-year stop with the Colts after five seasons with the Eagles.

2. Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater spent 2023 and 2024 as a backup with the Lions after seasons with the Dolphins, Broncos and Panthers. He would be making a return to New Orleans, where he played in 2018 and 2019, making six starts behind Drew Brees. His last start game with Miami in 2022. He was 7-7 and as a starter with Denver in 2021.

3. Ryan Tannehill

The 36-year-old Ryan Tannehill has not played since 2023, when he split time with then-rookie Will Levis. In March, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that Tannehill was in talks with the Vikings. In September 2024, NBC Sports reported Tannehill would be “very selective” if decided to make a return to the NFL, and he ended up sitting out the entire season.

4. Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley spent 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, starting in 5 games. He went 2-3 as a starter with 829 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and ran for 135 yards with 2 rushing touchdowns.

5. C.J. Beathard

C.J. Beathard is one other veteran backup who could compete for the starting job and has experience as a starter and backup. Beathard started 12 games over four seasons with the 49ers from 2017 to 2020, before joining the Jaguars as a backup. He did not play in 2024, but appeared in 7 games in 2023, including one start.

The pickings get pretty slim after the veteran QBs listed above. Other free agents like Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm have been in the league for longer than Rattler and Haener but don’t have much experience either. Desmond Ridder is a former starter who is still available, but he has struggled as a starter.

Wild Card: Trade for Kenny Pickett

The Saints could also explore trades with a few teams who have found themselves with crowded QB rooms after the draft, especially the Cleveland Browns.

With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most if not all of the upcoming season with a torn achilles, traded fellow QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Kenny Pickett in March and then signed veteran Joe Flacco and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Pickett went 7-5 as a starter in both of his seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted with the 20th overall pick in 2022. He spent last season learning Moore’s offense in Philadelphia, so he could have a leg up on the competition if the Browns decided to move him.