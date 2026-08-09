Alvin Kamara Sends 2-Word Tribute After Drew Brees Hall of Fame Speech

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not need a long message to explain how he feels about Drew Brees reaching football immortality.

After Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, Kamara reposted the Hall of Fame’s photo of the former Saints quarterback and wrote simply: “FOREVER 9!” He added the Hall of Fame hashtag and tagged Brees.

For Kamara, it was more than another former teammate congratulating an NFL legend. He played his first four seasons alongside Brees, putting him in a unique position among the players still representing New Orleans as the franchise celebrates the greatest quarterback in its history.

Brees was enshrined Saturday in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter. The Saints also had several of Brees’ former teammates on hand for the ceremony.

Alvin Kamara Recently Explained What Made Drew Brees Different

Kamara’s “FOREVER 9!” post was short, but he has already offered a much deeper explanation of Brees’ influence.

In an Associated Press feature published ahead of the enshrinement, Kamara recalled how seriously Brees approached seemingly routine moments.

Brees “treated every situation in practice, in the game, and in the film room, like it was the last moment … the determining factor between winning and losing,” Kamara said.

“That bled throughout the whole team.”

That perspective carries some weight coming from Kamara.

The Saints selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, and he immediately became one of the defining offensive players of Brees’ final chapter in New Orleans. Kamara played alongside Brees from 2017 through the quarterback’s retirement following the 2020 season.

Their last regular-season home game together produced one of the most memorable offensive performances in franchise history.

On Christmas Day in 2020, Kamara scored six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Brees threw for 311 yards in the same game and became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 80,000 career passing yards.

It was a fitting snapshot of their partnership: Brees operating the offense while Kamara gave New Orleans one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons out of the backfield.

Brees’ Hall of Fame Weekend Connects Saints’ Past and Present

Brees’ induction comes while Kamara is preparing for another season in New Orleans.

The Saints currently list Kamara with the first-team offense on their unofficial depth chart, meaning the running back who once helped Brees chase championships is still part of the franchise’s attempt to build its next winning team.

Kamara also made his attachment to New Orleans clear when training camp opened. The Saints noted that he and longtime teammate Cameron Jordan had positioned themselves to potentially finish their careers with the franchise, with loyalty playing a significant role.

That makes his salute to Brees particularly fitting.

Brees arrived in New Orleans in 2006 and ultimately finished his career with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdown passes. More importantly to the franchise, he quarterbacked the Saints to their only Super Bowl championship and nine playoff appearances during his 15 seasons with the team.

Kamara joined that run near the end and saw up close what was required to sustain it.

Five years after Brees left the field for the final time, Kamara’s message made clear that No. 9’s place in New Orleans has not changed.

Forever 9.