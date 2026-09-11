Saints Give Alvin Kamara Unexpected Week 1 Status

The New Orleans Saints received their strongest indication yet that Alvin Kamara could be available for Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Kamara was a full participant in Friday’s practice, according to the Saints’ final injury report, after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. But New Orleans stopped short of clearing the veteran running back, listing him as questionable for Week 1.

The designation leaves one of the Saints’ biggest offensive questions unresolved heading into their Sept. 13 trip to Detroit. It also represents significant progress for Kamara considering how uncertain his availability looked when he initially injured his knee less than a month ago.

Alvin Kamara Is Pushing the Original Injury Timeline

Kamara suffered a sprained MCL during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in August, and Reuters reported on Aug. 19 that he was expected to miss four to six weeks. At the time, even the short end of that projection put his availability for the opener in serious doubt.

Instead, Kamara has worked his way back onto the field before Week 1.

He participated on a limited basis in both of the Saints’ first two practices this week. Friday brought another important step when he moved to full participation.

New Orleans still isn’t guaranteeing that he’ll play.

The team’s final injury report lists Kamara as questionable, which officially means his availability remains uncertain. The Saints also ruled out tight end Oscar Delp, running back Audric Estimé and edge rusher Cameron Jordan. Davon Godchaux, who had been held out Thursday for rest, returned as a full participant Friday.

The combination of a full practice and a questionable designation makes Kamara one of the Saints’ most important names to watch into Sunday morning.

A full session is encouraging, particularly after his reported recovery timetable. But it does not necessarily mean the Saints are prepared to give Kamara a normal workload immediately after an MCL injury.

Saints Have a Different Backfield Around Kamara

Even if Kamara is active in Detroit, his role already figured to look different in 2026.

The Saints signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March, giving head coach Kellen Moore another established option in the backfield. Reuters reported after Kamara’s injury that Moore envisioned using a committee at the position.

That could become particularly relevant Sunday.

New Orleans no longer has to decide simply whether Kamara is healthy enough to handle his old featured workload. The Saints can potentially bring him back alongside Etienne and manage his snaps and touches as he works his way completely back from the knee injury.

Kamara also agreed to a restructured contract with the Saints this summer. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the revised deal pays him $6 million in 2026 with an opportunity to reach $8.5 million through incentives. The agreement followed months of uncertainty after Etienne’s arrival.

Kamara, 31, is coming off an injury-disrupted 2025 season in which he appeared in 11 games and finished with career lows of 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards. He nevertheless enters 2026 as the Saints’ franchise leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

The Saints also have less backfield depth available for the opener than they might have hoped.

Estimé did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday because of a thigh injury and has been ruled out against Detroit, according to the final injury report supplied by the Saints.

That gives Kamara’s availability added importance even with Etienne positioned for a significant role.

Kamara’s Final Answer May Come Sunday

For now, the Saints have given Kamara the designation that best reflects an encouraging but incomplete comeback.

He isn’t ruled out.

He isn’t cleared.

But after entering the week as a limited participant and finishing it with a full practice, Kamara has moved considerably closer to playing than the original injury timeline suggested he might be.

The next meaningful answer will come when New Orleans determines whether Kamara is active against the Lions — and, if he is, how much the Saints are willing to ask from him in his first game back.