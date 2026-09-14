New Orleans Saints Give Encouraging Alvin Kamara Update Before Ravens Game

The New Orleans Saints opened the season without Alvin Kamara. Kellen Moore’s latest update suggests that absence may not last much longer.

Moore said Monday that Kamara was among several injured Saints who were “progressing well” after missing the team’s 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. He offered an even more encouraging line later while discussing the offense.

“Alvin will be a part of this here shortly,” Moore said, adding that Kamara has “done a great job of preparing himself.”

Moore stopped short of saying Kamara will play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Still, the language is notable considering where the veteran running back was less than a month ago.

Alvin Kamara Has Made Significant Progress From MCL Injury

Kamara suffered a sprained MCL during an August joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the time that Kamara was expected to miss at least a month.

His recovery has moved quickly enough that he nearly made it back for the opener.

Kamara was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. The Saints nevertheless listed him as questionable and ultimately made him inactive against Detroit.

That progression makes Wednesday’s first Week 2 injury report particularly important. A full or even limited practice would keep a return against Baltimore firmly in play. A setback would change the equation.

Moore isn’t declaring victory yet.

But “here shortly” is considerably different from an indefinite timetable.

Saints’ Running Game Missed Kamara Against Lions

New Orleans found enough offense to erase a 21-point deficit in Detroit, but most of it came through Tyler Shough’s right arm.

Shough threw 56 passes for a career-high 410 yards. The Saints’ two primary running backs had considerably less opportunity: Travis Etienne Jr. finished with 46 rushing yards, while Kendre Miller had 30 yards on nine carries. Miller did score New Orleans’ first touchdown on an 8-yard run.

Moore acknowledged afterward that falling behind 21-0 took away some of the Saints’ opportunities to stay committed to the run. He also said New Orleans needed to play cleaner up front and create more chances for its run and play-action packages.

Kamara won’t fix all of that by himself. He would, however, give Moore one of the NFL’s most accomplished dual-threat backs and another answer for defenses already dealing with Chris Olave and an increasingly confident Shough.

The timing wouldn’t hurt.

New Orleans travels to Baltimore on September 20 to face a Ravens team that opened its season with a 41-23 win over Indianapolis.

Whether Kamara joins them remains the unanswered part.

Moore just made the possibility sound a little more immediate.