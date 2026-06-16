New Orleans Saints Announce Alvin Kamara Plan After Star RB Reports to Minicamp

Alvin Kamara is back with the New Orleans Saints for mandatory minicamp, but head coach Kellen Moore made it clear the veteran running back will not immediately be thrown into a full workload.

Moore told reporters that Kamara and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd would be “limited” during minicamp from a workload standpoint because they had not been part of the Saints’ full offseason training program. Moore said the Saints are treating it as an “evaluation stage” and an acclimation period, adding that Kamara would do individual work and could “sneak in for a couple reps maybe here and there.”

Later in the press conference, Moore was asked directly whether anything had changed with Kamara.

“No,” Moore said. “No, he’s here. He’ll be a part of this process obviously again more in the acclimation phase and so, you know, we’ll be good to go.”

That is not the kind of update that screams major drama. But for the Saints, it still matters.

Kamara’s presence gives New Orleans a chance to begin folding one of its most important offensive players into Moore’s system before training camp. The workload limit also shows the Saints are taking a measured approach with a veteran who does not need a heavy June rep count to prove where he fits.

Alvin Kamara’s Limited Saints Workload Is About Acclimation, Not Alarm

The key word from Moore was “acclimation.”

Kamara’s limited work was not presented as an injury setback, disciplinary issue or sign of a larger problem. Moore tied the plan directly to workload management after Kamara missed the full training program from the team’s standpoint.

That distinction matters. Mandatory minicamp is important, but it is still June football. For a veteran running back, especially one with Kamara’s résumé and usage history, the Saints have little incentive to overload him before the summer.

The bigger priority is getting him back into the daily rhythm of the offense: individual periods, walkthroughs, terminology, communication with the quarterback and offensive line, and the early structure of Moore’s system.

That is especially relevant because Moore is entering his first season as the Saints’ head coach. Even for a veteran like Kamara, there is value in being physically present while the offense is being installed and refined.

Kamara’s Presence Still Counts as Good News for Kellen Moore’s Offense

Moore opened his press conference by emphasizing attendance, saying “everyone’s here” and noting that the Saints had strong participation throughout the offseason program. Kamara being in the building keeps that larger theme intact.

For New Orleans, Kamara remains one of the offense’s central pieces because of what he can do beyond standard rushing work. He can operate out of the backfield, create mismatches in the passing game and help stabilize an offense that Moore is still shaping.

That does not mean June reps are meaningless. The Saints are working through situational football, tempo and the details of how they want the offense to function. Moore said minicamp would include less installation volume than OTAs and more emphasis on applying what players had learned over the previous two months.

Kamara does not need to dominate that environment, but he does need to absorb it.

That is why the “sneak in for a couple reps” line is notable. The Saints can gradually expose Kamara to the system without asking him to carry a full practice workload. That is a sensible middle ground for a veteran player returning to team work.

Saints Can Save the Real Evaluation for Training Camp

The Saints will get a much better read on Kamara and the rest of the offense once training camp begins and practices become more competitive.

Moore said elsewhere in the press conference that the team is still building toward “real football” in July, when situational work and training camp reps become more significant. That timeline fits with the Kamara plan. June is about getting him reacclimated. July and August are when the Saints can start testing how the offense looks with him more fully involved.

There is also a practical reason for patience. Running backs absorb contact differently than almost any other position. Even in non-contact offseason settings, teams have to manage soft-tissue risk, conditioning and workload buildup carefully.

Kamara’s minicamp plan gives New Orleans the best of both worlds: he is present, he is participating, and he is not being rushed.

For Moore, that is the cleanest version of the update. Kamara is back in the process. The Saints are easing him in. The real work is still ahead.