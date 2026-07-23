Saints Legend Worried About Alvin Kamara’s Confidence

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints recently agreed on a restructured deal that will keep him with the team in 2026.

But for the first time in his career, the five-time Pro Bowl running back is expected to be relegated to an auxiliary role after the free agent signing of Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million contract in March.

Saints Hall of Famer Stan Brock, who played for the team from 1980-1992, can’t help but wonder if there is going to be some mental strain associated with the demotion.

“It’s different now than when I played, right?” Brock said in an interview with Action Network. “There was no free agency, so there wasn’t a big problem because they weren’t bringing in free agents to replace you. Just with a draft pick.

“Now, the mentality is different, and guys start feeling that. I’m not as needed and I’m not as wanted as I once was. And anything that chips away at your confidence hurts your performance.”

Brock: Saints Should Be Careful Criticizing Kamara

It’s often a turbulent setup when an ex-star begins to decline physically. He is used to being loved by the fanbase and team alike, so it can be a delicate situation.

Kamara posted career-lows in rushing yards (471) and receiving yards (186) in 2025 while missing the final six games with an MCL sprain. He will turn 31 years old on Saturday, a disconcerting age for a player at a position that doesn’t tend to age well.

Kamara has been one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL for years, and if whispers about his ability are uttered too loudly, Brock believes there could be an effect on performance.

“If they start questioning what he can do, whether it’s catching the ball out of the backfield, getting outside, it’s going to chip away at his confidence,” Brock said. “That makes it a lot harder to go out there and give it everything you’ve got for that group.”

Kamara-Saints Split Might Be For the Best

It seems like the contract resolution will keep Kamara in New Orleans for the 2026 season, but Brock would understand if other destinations start to look more attractive.

Kamara witnessed this first-hand as a rookie. Adrian Peterson signed a two-year contract with the Saints in 2017, but Kamara and Mark Ingram performed so well that the veteran quickly found himself low on the running back depth chart.

Peterson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals after only four games, finishing his Saints stint with just 81 yards on 27 carries.

Brock hopes that if a split does happen, that the organization treats Kamara honorably because he was such a vital cog on offense for so long.

“Sometimes it’s easier to go find somebody who wants you,” Brock said. “Hopefully, just out of respect for him, I hope they treat him right.”