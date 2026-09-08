Saints Add Intrigue to Alvin Kamara, Travis Etienne Battle Before Week 1

The New Orleans Saints had an opportunity to clarify one of their biggest offensive questions before Week 1.

Instead, they made the Alvin Kamara-Travis Etienne Jr. situation even more intriguing.

New Orleans’ unofficial depth chart for its season opener against the Detroit Lions lists “Travis Etienne Jr. – OR – Alvin Kamara” at running back, stopping short of establishing either veteran as the clear No. 1 option.

The designation doesn’t guarantee an even split once the Saints take the field. It also doesn’t answer whether Kamara, who is working his way back from a knee injury, will be available at Detroit.

But after an offseason filled with questions about how Etienne’s arrival would affect one of the most accomplished running backs in franchise history, the Saints still aren’t publicly declaring that the backfield belongs to one player.

Saints Leave Alvin Kamara-Travis Etienne Question Open

Etienne had a strong case to enter the season atop the pecking order even before Kamara was injured.

The Saints signed the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick in March after Etienne rebounded with 1,107 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2025. He added 36 catches for 292 yards and six receiving touchdowns, with the latter ranking second among NFL running backs.

That was considerably more production than New Orleans received from Kamara during an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Kamara appeared in 11 games and finished with career lows of 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards. He then suffered another setback in August, sustaining a sprained MCL during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. The initial reported recovery timetable was four to six weeks.

That would ordinarily make Etienne the obvious Week 1 starter.

The Saints’ depth chart, however, leaves the door open.

New Orleans’ official website identifies the document as an unofficial depth chart, so the “OR” should not be interpreted as a promise from head coach Kellen Moore about workload or touches. Still, the choice to avoid separating Etienne and Kamara is notable considering how close the Saints are to playing meaningful football.

It also fits what Moore has said for months.

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Moore resisted framing the addition of Etienne as an either-or situation with Kamara. He said there were ways to use the Saints’ different backs and pointed to the reality that teams generally need multiple players at the position over a full season.

The Saints aren’t suddenly abandoning that approach.

If anything, their first depth chart reinforces it.

Kamara’s Week 1 Status Could Decide How Much the ‘OR’ Matters

There is still a major variable separating a compelling depth-chart designation from an actual running back competition: Kamara has to be healthy enough to play.

New Orleans opens the regular season on Sunday, September 13, at Ford Field against Detroit.

Kamara’s participation on the official Week 1 injury report will therefore carry considerably more weight than an unofficial depth chart.

If he remains limited or unable to practice as the week progresses, Etienne could still enter the opener with a substantial advantage in touches regardless of where the two names appear on paper.

If Kamara is able to practice and receives clearance for Detroit, the Saints suddenly have a much more interesting decision.

Etienne brings the recent production of a back who handled 260 carries last season and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Kamara brings nine years in the Saints’ offense and remains the franchise’s career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

And the skill sets don’t necessarily require New Orleans to choose only one.

Etienne has recorded at least 500 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards in every season he has played from 2022 through 2025, according to the Saints. Kamara built much of his career on the same type of versatility.

That gives Moore options ranging from alternating series to dividing early-down and passing-game work, or even putting both backs on the field in certain packages.

None of those possibilities can be confirmed from a depth chart.

That’s precisely why the Saints’ choice of wording stands out.

After signing Etienne, watching Kamara suffer another knee injury and arriving at Week 1 with both veterans on the roster, New Orleans still isn’t willing to publicly identify one unquestioned RB1.

For now, the Saints haven’t ended the Kamara-Etienne debate.

They’ve given it another reason to continue.