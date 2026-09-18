Saints Reveal Alvin Kamara’s Week 2 Role

Alvin Kamara wasn’t out there in Week 1 as the New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions in overtime.

The Saints went for 2 and the win in overtime and couldn’t complete the pass, and so after a valiant comeback, they fell 31-30.

It sounds like Kamara will return in Week 2, though, a welcome bit of news for the Saints.

Kamara has been working his way back from a knee injury, and he had initially had a shot to play in Week 1 before missing out.

This week, Kamara was a full participant in all three days of practice referenced on the official injury report. That makes it pretty clear he’ll be on the field.

But with Travis Etienne now in town, although in a Saints’ rushing attack that didn’t put a ton together in Week 1, Kamara’s role is less certain.

Alvin Kamara’s Week 2 Role

Coaches are never going to give a lot away, but Saints coach Kellen Moore did at least suggest that Kamara will matter to the Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Alvin is going to play a really valuable role this week,” Moore told reporters on Friday.

“Alvin is going to play a really valuable role this week,” – Kellen Moore pic.twitter.com/RsT8Sjhn2q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2026

Of course, a role could be anything. Kamara could run on early downs, or catch passes on third downs, or be a decoy, or be a veteran leader on the sideline.

Moore might consider all of those things important, so it’s hard to take a ton away from that statement.

Still, having Kamara back gives the Saints more flexibility. It would make sense for him to at least be involved on passing downs given his career-long ability as a receiver.

The Saints may not rely on Kamara as much on early downs, especially in his first game back from injury in order to keep him fresh. But there are a lot of different ways this could go.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Etienne remains atop the depth chart heading into Week 2 and should lead the backfield in touches.

Kamara is likely next in line, although whether that means for early-down work will only be something really known on Sunday.

The Saints should also have Kendre Miller active.

A week ago, they elevated undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson from the practice squad, but he’s back down there for now and seems less likely to get called up this week with Kamara back.

Etienne got 53 of the offensive snaps in Week 1, which was 59% of the plays. Miller got 26 snaps, 29% of the plays, and Donaldson got about 20% of the plays.

If Etienne remains at least three-fifths of the action, Kamara will have just a small part to play, but it’ll still be nice for Saints fans to see him back out there.