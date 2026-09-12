New Orleans Saints Make RB Injury Decision Day Before Lions Game

The New Orleans Saints made a late change to their running back room before the 2026 season opener, placing Audric Estimé on injured reserve and elevating rookie CJ Donaldson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans announced the moves Saturday, September 12, one day after ruling Estimé out with a thigh injury. The Saints also signed tight end Treyton Welch to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for the trip to Detroit.

The Estimé move carries the biggest immediate consequence. He did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday because of the thigh injury, and his move to IR removes another option from a backfield that already has some uncertainty entering Week 1.

Alvin Kamara was listed as questionable Friday because of a knee injury. Kamara was limited Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday, an encouraging progression before the opener.

That leaves Travis Etienne Jr., Kamara and Kendre Miller atop the Saints’ unofficial depth chart, with Donaldson now available to provide additional depth against Detroit.

CJ Donaldson Gets Chance After Productive Saints Preseason

Donaldson could make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL draft following his college career at Ohio State.

He made a case to stick around during the preseason even though he did not initially make the active roster.

Donaldson carried 16 times for 48 yards in three preseason games and was considerably more productive as a receiver, catching seven passes for 76 yards. That gave him 124 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches.

Now the Saints are turning to him immediately after losing Estimé.

It does not necessarily mean Donaldson will inherit a significant offensive workload. New Orleans lists Etienne and Kamara together atop its unofficial running back depth chart, with Miller behind them.

But Estimé’s absence opens another spot in the gameday pecking order, and Donaldson gives head coach Kellen Moore a bigger back at 230 pounds if New Orleans wants to diversify its personnel.

His elevation also provides some insurance with Kamara entering Sunday with a questionable designation.

Treyton Welch Promotion Addresses Another Saints Injury

New Orleans made a similar depth move at tight end.

The Saints signed Welch from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after Oscar Delp was ruled out against Detroit with a hamstring injury. Like Estimé, Delp did not participate in any of the Saints’ three practices this week.

Welch has already spent considerable time in New Orleans’ system. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and later joined the Saints’ practice squad.

He appeared in three games and made one start for New Orleans in 2025.

The Saints list Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant ahead of Delp on their unofficial depth chart, so Welch gives the team another available tight end rather than forcing New Orleans into the opener shorthanded at the position.

Austin, meanwhile, gives the Saints an additional experienced receiver for Sunday. He has appeared in 16 games with three starts during his time in New Orleans, totaling 24 catches for 291 yards and one touchdown.

The timing makes all four moves more than routine roster housekeeping.

New Orleans opens its regular season Sunday, September 13, at Detroit, and the Saints will begin the year without Estimé, Delp and defensive end Cameron Jordan, all of whom were ruled out Friday.

For Estimé, what initially looked like a Week 1 absence has now become a longer-term roster issue. For Donaldson, that creates his first opportunity to turn a strong enough preseason to earn a practice-squad job into his first NFL regular-season appearance.