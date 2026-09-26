NFL Announces Discipline for 2 Ravens Stars After Hits on Saints QB Tyler Shough

The NFL has handed down nearly $30,000 in fines stemming from two plays involving New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough in last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was fined $17,911 for a hit on Shough, while linebacker Roquan Smith was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness, according to the league’s Week 2 accountability data.

Both incidents came during the Saints’ 24-17 comeback victory in Baltimore, a game Shough ultimately decided with a fourth-down quarterback sneak for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes.

Hendrickson’s fine was for landing on Shough with his body weight, while Smith’s came for grabbing Shough’s facemask near the end of the game.

The two fines totaled $29,852.

Roquan Smith Fined for Facemask on Tyler Shough

Smith’s infraction came on one of the most heavily scrutinized plays of the Saints-Ravens game.

With the score tied at 17 and New Orleans facing fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Shough attempted a quarterback sneak. Officials ruled that he crossed the goal line before losing possession, and replay review upheld the touchdown.

On the play, Smith came over the pile and grabbed Shough’s facemask as the quarterback was being pulled backward.

The facemask was not called during the game, but it quickly became part of the discussion surrounding the controversial touchdown. The Ravens’ own website noted afterward that Smith grabbed Shough’s facemask and pulled it backward, while Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also pointed out the apparent facemask when discussing the replay sequence.

The NFL has now disciplined Smith for the play, assessing an $11,941 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Under the league’s published fine schedule, $11,941 is the listed amount for a first facemask offense during the 2026 season.

The ruling adds another wrinkle to an already unusual sequence. Baltimore argued Shough may not have broken the plane before losing the football, but an accepted facemask penalty would have given New Orleans another set of downs even if the touchdown had been overturned.

Instead, the touchdown stood and put the Saints ahead for good.

Trey Hendrickson Also Fined for Hit on Saints QB

Hendrickson was hit with the larger penalty, receiving a $17,911 fine for a quarterback hit classified as involving his body weight.

The veteran pass rusher recorded one sack and three solo tackles against New Orleans in Baltimore’s loss.

His fine matches the NFL’s listed first-offense amount for roughing the passer.

For Shough, the fines come after another significant performance in what has quickly become an encouraging start to his second NFL season.

He completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore before scoring the deciding touchdown himself with 1:28 remaining. The Saints erased a 14-3 deficit to earn their first victory of the season.

New Orleans is now 1-1 and will return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27.