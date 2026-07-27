Bills Get Compelling Trade Idea Involving Saints’ Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have a decision to make on wideout Chris Olave, who can become a free agent after the 2026 NFL season. Both sides are still in contract extension conversations, as Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on July 25.

Nonetheless, if Olave and the Saints can’t find common ground on a contract extension, then New Orleans will have to start fielding offers for the wide receiver so as not to let him leave for nothing.

Last year, the Saints decided to secure draft picks for Rashid Shaheed, who was a pending free agent, in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if New Orleans followed their playbook from a year ago.

As a result, Mark Powell of FanSided put together a trade idea that would have Olave heading to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick.

“The Saints will want a first-rounder,” Powell wrote in a July 26 article. “In most drafts (including 2026), that would’ve been quite achievable. However, the 2027 draft class is stacked with talent, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver.

“Last April, few picks in the 2027 draft were dealt out of preparation for a loaded class. It was described to me by fellow reporters as essentially trading a round up. So, a second-round selection in 2027 had the same value as a 2026 first-rounder. This is where I’m coming from.

“New Orleans needs quantity. They’ve already lost three of their picks in 2027, though most of those are in the later rounds. Adding a 2027 second provides a valuable weapon to GM Mickey Loomis’ arsenal.”

Will Chris Olave’s Injury History Factor in Saints’ Decision?

Moreover, along with Olave potentially hitting free agency next offseason, the Saints also have to decide whether the wideout is someone they want to pay long-term, given his injury history.

“In 2025, Olave had his best season to date, mainly because he was healthy,” Powell added in his article. “Olave has dealt with concussion issues throughout his career. Last season, he turned a corner, playing in 16 games and catching 100 balls for 1,163 yards.

“Under normal circumstances, Olave would be worth a first-round pick and then some if the Saints were to trade him. Yet, the Ohio State product was bit hard by the injury bug again this offseason, as he suffered a blood clot that could impact his availability at training camp. Eventually, these ailments start to add up.”

Last season, Olave played 625 pass snaps, leading to a 78.0 overall PFF grade. Furthermore, the Saints wideout hauled in 100 receptions on 151 targets for 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Olave also averaged 11.6 yards per reception and generated 292 yards after the catch.

Bills Would Make Clear Statement By Trading for Chris Olave

As for the Bills, trading for Olave would show that they are pushing all their chips in to try and get to a Super Bowl after failing to do so last season despite having a favorable path due to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens missing the playoffs.

“The Bills fell to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round last year,” Powell noted. “Heads rolled shortly thereafter. Buffalo fired Sean McDermott, who was thusly replaced by offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Defensively, the Bills have undergone a makeover of sorts, as the team that gave up 33 points to Denver at Mile High should look a lot different in 2026.

“Offensively, the inclusion of DJ Moore should open up the passing game some, but the 29-year-old can only do so much on his own. Moore had just 50 catches for 682 yards last season. Thankfully for the Bills, it’s never too late to improve. That’s where Chris Olave comes in.”