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Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks Gets Big NFL News: Report

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs a route during the NFL 2025 game against the New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks‘ second run with the New Orleans Saints did not last a full season. His NFL career apparently will.

The veteran wide receiver is signing with the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the initial plan to give Cooks time to get up to speed before potentially appearing in games. San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries at receiver, creating an opening for the former Saints first-round pick.

It is another turn for Cooks less than a year after his return to New Orleans ended early — and it puts a notable career milestone back within reach.

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks Gets Big NFL News: Report

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