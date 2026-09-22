Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks Gets Big NFL News: Report

Brandin Cooks‘ second run with the New Orleans Saints did not last a full season. His NFL career apparently will.

The veteran wide receiver is signing with the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the initial plan to give Cooks time to get up to speed before potentially appearing in games. San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries at receiver, creating an opening for the former Saints first-round pick.

It is another turn for Cooks less than a year after his return to New Orleans ended early — and it puts a notable career milestone back within reach.