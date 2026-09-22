Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks Gets Big NFL News: Report

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs a route during the NFL 2025 game against the New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
The veteran wide receiver is signing with the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the initial plan to give Cooks time to get up to speed before potentially appearing in games. San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries at receiver, creating an opening for the former Saints first-round pick.
It is another turn for Cooks less than a year after his return to New Orleans ended early — and it puts a notable career milestone back within reach.
Source: free-agent WR Brandin Cooks is signing with the 49ers practice squad, initially to get up to speed for games. It is year 13 for the former first-round pick from Oregon State who now is 189 yards short of 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career.
Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson
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Brandin Cooks’ Saints reunion ended after 10 games. Now the former first-round pick has another NFL opportunity — and a milestone within reach.
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