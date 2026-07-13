Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks Gets Blunt About NFL Future

Former New Orleans Saints wideout Brandin Cooks isn’t ready to call it a career, as the 32-year-old has his sights set on playing this upcoming 2026 NFL season. At this point in his career, Cooks is looking for a contending team, as he did last season.

Cooks began the 2025 season with the Saints as part of his second stint with New Orleans. However, midway through the campaign, the Saints released Cooks, allowing him to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The question will be whether any contending team wants to sign Cooks to see if he has anything left in the tank to be a WR3 or WR4. Cooks was on SiriusXM NFL Radio and noted what he’s looking for in terms of a fit as a veteran free agent.

“I think from that standpoint, when you start to get to those later years, 13, 14 and beyond, you’re looking for a team that’s ready to compete now,” Cooks said in a July 12 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s nothing against any other team, but at the end of the day, every year matters at that point because you don’t know how much longer you want to play.

“So you’re looking for a competitive team, a real opportunity to win it all, and a team that, for me as a receiver and offensive player, doesn’t care who gets the credit but is willing to use all of its weapons. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Brandin Cooks Wants Next Team to Be Super Bowl Contender

Moreover, the former Saints wide receiver reflected on his past experiences with successful teams and what he hopes to find in his next destination.

“I think back to teams like when I was with the Patriots, the Rams and the Saints,” Cooks added. “No one cared about getting the credit. Everyone was working toward one ultimate goal, and that’s what I want to be part of.”

Former Saints WR Isn’t Slacking Off Even as a Free Agent

Although Cooks is a free agent and waiting to see what opportunities emerge, whether during training camp or early in the season, the veteran wide receiver remains prepared for his next opportunity. Cooks has made it clear that he intends to stay ready whenever a team calls.

“As far as the summer and the way that I approach it, I’m a firm believer that you’ve got to continue to approach it as if you were 18 or 21 years old because if you don’t, your body can get used to what it feels like to relax a little bit,” Cooks said.

“That’s when I believe Father Time catches up. So I’m out there with the young guys. I’m out there sprinting. We’re out there competing. That’s always going to be my mindset as long as I’m playing.”

It might take an injury or a team second-guessing their wide receiver depth during training camp, but Cooks will be ready for whenever he gets that call, and the former Saints star feels that the situation is right for him.