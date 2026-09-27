Saints Get Brock Bowers News Hours Before Raiders Game

The New Orleans Saints appear set to get their first look at Brock Bowers this season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning that the Las Vegas Raiders star tight end is expected to play against New Orleans, barring a surprise. Bowers is officially questionable with a knee injury and has missed each of the Raiders’ first two games.

“Raiders TE Brock Bowers (questionable, knee) is expected to play Sunday vs New Orleans barring a surprise, per source,” Fowler reported.

Fowler added that Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak had expressed optimism about Bowers’ return during the week and pointed out that Las Vegas did not elevate an additional tight end as it had previously.

The final call will come with the Raiders’ inactive list before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but all signs are now pointing toward Bowers making his 2026 debut against the Saints.

Is Brock Bowers Playing? Tight End’s Return Adds Another Problem for Saints Defense

Bowers underwent a procedure on his knee shortly before the regular season and was held out of Las Vegas’ first two games.

He came close to returning against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, going through a pregame workout before the Raiders ultimately kept him inactive. Bowers then participated on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the trip to New Orleans.

Now the Saints have to account for him.

And Bowers has already established himself as much more than a traditional tight end.

The former No. 13 overall pick has 176 receptions for 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns through 29 career games. His 176 catches are the most by a tight end through the first 29 games of an NFL career.

Even an injury-shortened 2025 season produced 64 receptions, 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 appearances.

How large a workload Bowers receives after the layoff is another question. But simply having him available changes what Kubiak can ask the Saints to defend.

Saints Have Already Been Tested by Tight Ends

That matchup becomes more notable considering what New Orleans has seen through two games.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught five passes on eight targets for 48 yards against the Saints in Week 1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews followed with six receptions on seven targets for 49 yards in Week 2.

Neither performance wrecked the Saints defense. But Bowers gives Las Vegas a player capable of becoming the focal point of the passing game rather than merely contributing to it.

The Raiders themselves acknowledged the challenge his return creates throughout the week. Bowers led Las Vegas in receptions in each of his first two NFL seasons and entered 2026 as one of Kubiak’s primary offensive weapons.

New Orleans had already been preparing for an undefeated Raiders team averaging 27 points per game despite producing only 298 yards per contest through two weeks. The Saints identified Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty among the weapons requiring particular attention.

Now, barring a late change, Bowers won’t merely be part of the scouting report.

He’ll be on the field.