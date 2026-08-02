New Orleans Saints Star to Have Season-Ending Surgery

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed to reporters that Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The announcement confirms the Saints’ initial fears after the former first-round pick injured his knee during the opening stage of camp.

Bresee’s absence creates an immediate problem for a defense preparing for its second season in coordinator Brandon Staley’s system. The 24-year-old was projected to remain one of the primary players along New Orleans’ three-man front and had started all 15 games he appeared in during the 2025 season.

The timing makes the injury especially damaging. New Orleans must now adjust its rotation before preseason games provide a meaningful opportunity to evaluate the defensive line against opposing offenses.

Bryan Bresee Injury Changes Saints’ Defensive-Line Plan

Bresee recorded 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and a forced fumble last season. He has accumulated 14.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits through his first 49 NFL appearances.

His sack total declined after a 7.5-sack 2024 season, but his responsibilities changed when the Saints moved to Staley’s front. Bresee was being used primarily as a 3-4 defensive end, a role designed to give him opportunities to attack from different alignments while reducing some of his traditional nose-tackle responsibilities.

That versatility will not be easy to replace with one player.

The Saints’ defensive-line group includes veterans and younger options such as Davon Godchaux, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Nathan Shepherd and John Ridgeway III. The official team roster lists Broughton at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, giving New Orleans another young lineman with the size to handle work in the interior rotation.

Broughton and Boyd should now receive more opportunities during camp, while the coaching staff determines whether an outside addition is necessary. New Orleans could distribute Bresee’s snaps across several players rather than asking one inexperienced lineman to assume his entire role.

The injury also places more pressure on the Saints’ edge defenders. Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson and Chase Young may need to generate a greater share of the defense’s pressure without Bresee attacking from inside.

Saints Already Committed to Bresee for 2027

Bresee’s recovery will carry significance beyond the upcoming season.

New Orleans exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract during the offseason, keeping the 2023 first-round pick under team control through 2027. That option is worth approximately $13.9 million and is guaranteed. Bresee carries a considerably smaller salary-cap charge of approximately $3.9 million for 2026.

The option gives Bresee time to complete his rehabilitation and return next year without facing immediate free-agent uncertainty. It also means the Saints have already made a substantial financial commitment to a player who will spend the coming months recovering from major knee surgery.

Bresee entered camp with an opportunity to strengthen his case for a longer extension. Instead, his immediate priority will be completing surgery and navigating a rehabilitation process that extends through the season.

The Saints, meanwhile, must prepare for their opener without one of the central pieces of their defensive front. What initially appeared to be a camp injury concern is now a season-long roster challenge, and one of the first major tests of New Orleans’ defensive depth.