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Buffalo Bills Predicted To Sign Ex-New Orleans Saints Star After Injury

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 07: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinalsat Caesars Superdome on September 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ella Hall/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills hosted the Detroit Lions in New York.

They won by a score of 41-31.

Despite the big win, DJ Moore went down with an injury.

Buffalo Bills PR wrote: “Injury Update: DJ Moore (shoulder and stinger) is questionable to return. He was taken into the locker room for X-rays.”

Bills Predicted To Sign Former Saints Star

GettyBrandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome on September 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Following the news, former NFL player Darius Butler sent out a post (via X).

He predicted that the Bills will sign former New Orleans Saints star Brandin Cooks.

He wrote: “Brandin Cooks is gonna be a Buffalo Bill by Sunday.”

Last season, Cooks played for the Bills (and Saints).

That said, he is far from his prime, as he will turn 33 this month.

Cooks had spent the first three years of his career with the Saints.

During that time, he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

GettyBrandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees #9 celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He has also had stops with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys over 12 years in the NFL.

Social Media Reacts To Butler’s Post

GettyBrandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome on September 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@CTTHEDAD22: “I already tagged him with flight info for tonight.”

@Briles585: “I don’t disagree with that”

@algunner89: “We got Bell, we’re good.”

GettyBrandin Cooks #18 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch for a first down against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

@_Tom_Tee_: “I like it but I’d rather see bell get some play time”

@ChachiDaCat: “Was there last yr. 100%”

@Billsbabe17: “I’d welcome this for sureeeee”

Looking At The Saints And Bills Right Now

The Saints are 0-1 to start the season.

They will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Bills are now 2-0 to start the new season.

They will host the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Buffalo Bills Predicted To Sign Ex-New Orleans Saints Star After Injury

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