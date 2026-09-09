New Orleans Saints Make Final Decision on 132-Sack Star Before Lions Game

The New Orleans Saints will open the 2026 season without one of the most accomplished defensive players in franchise history.

Head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday to reporters that defensive end Cameron Jordan will not play against the Detroit Lions, ending any remaining uncertainty surrounding Jordan’s availability for the Sept. 13 opener.

Jordan has been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. Moore initially warned in August that the issue could stretch into the regular season, and the Saints have now made the decision to keep the 37-year-old veteran out against Detroit.

The absence is especially significant because Jordan has almost never missed games during his Saints career.

Cam Jordan’s Absence Breaks a Remarkable Run of Durability

Jordan has appeared in 243 regular-season games since New Orleans selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, starting 242 of them. Before this season, he had missed just two regular-season games across 15 years.

That durability has helped Jordan build one of the most decorated careers in Saints history.

He enters 2026 with a franchise-record 132 sacks, which also ranks 17th in NFL history. Jordan produced 10.5 sacks in 2025, his first double-digit sack season since 2021, and earned his 12th season as a Saints captain entering this year.

The timing makes the setback more notable. Jordan announced in June that the 2026 season would be his last, launching a “Thank You NOLA” campaign around what is expected to be his final NFL run.

Instead of beginning that farewell season at Ford Field, Jordan will have to wait at least another week.

His hamstring issue dates back to an August practice. Moore acknowledged shortly afterward that Jordan would “miss a little bit of time” and said the Saints needed to be patient rather than rush him back.

Wednesday’s announcement confirms that patience will extend through Week 1.

Saints Have Depth Behind Jordan, but Detroit Presents an Immediate Test

New Orleans is better equipped to absorb an edge-rushing injury than many teams.

The Saints list Chase Young and Carl Granderson atop one edge spot on their official depth chart, with Jordan ahead of former No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson at the other.

Wilson figures to become especially important with Jordan unavailable.

New Orleans acquired Wilson from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL draft, sending a fifth-round selection to Las Vegas in a deal that also brought back a seventh-round pick. Wilson recorded four sacks in 2025 and has 12 sacks through his first three NFL seasons.

Young gives the Saints another established pass rusher after posting a career-high 10 sacks in 12 games last season. Granderson added six sacks in 2025, giving defensive coordinator Brandon Staley several experienced options even without Jordan.

Still, Jordan’s absence removes more than just another pass rusher from the rotation.

The Saints are preparing for a Detroit offense that has played at a high level in recent seasons, and New Orleans had identified its defensive front as one of the roster’s strengths entering 2026. Losing a 132-sack veteran and defensive captain before the opener changes how much the Saints can rotate their edge defenders and increases the burden on Young, Granderson and Wilson immediately.

Jordan’s longer-term outlook remains the next question.

For now, though, Moore has removed any uncertainty about Week 1: the Saints will begin their season in Detroit without the most prolific pass rusher in franchise history.