NFL Hits New Orleans Saints With Fines Before Steelers Paris Game

The New Orleans Saints picked up a much-needed victory over the New York Giants in Week 6. Nearly a week later, three of their defensive players are paying for what happened during the game.

The NFL fined defensive end Chase Young, defensive tackle Christen Miller and defensive tackle Vernon Broughton a combined $35,222 for separate violations during New Orleans’ 34-27 victory on October 18.

According to the league’s official accountability report, released Saturday, October 24, Young received the largest punishment, a $14,926 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct involving a violent gesture.

Miller was fined $11,915 for the same violation, while Broughton received an $8,381 fine for a hit on a quarterback involving contact to the head or neck.

Interestingly, the NFL listed Young’s and Miller’s violations at exactly the same point in the third quarter.

Chase Young, Christen Miller Fined for Violent Gestures Against Giants

Young and Miller were both penalized financially for actions occurring with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Saints’ victory.

The NFL classified both violations as unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically citing a “violent gesture.”

The identical timestamps suggest the fines stemmed from the same sequence, although the league’s published report does not describe the gestures or establish whether the players were celebrating together.

Young’s $14,926 fine was $3,011 higher than the amount assessed to Miller.

Both players contributed to a strong defensive performance as New Orleans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Young recorded 1.5 sacks against the Giants, matching Carl Granderson for the team lead. The Saints finished with five sacks and four takeaways, including three interceptions.

New Orleans needed those defensive contributions after watching a 34-10 advantage shrink to seven points during the fourth quarter.

The Saints ultimately held on, securing their second victory of the season and improving to 2-4.

Saints Defensive Tackle Vernon Broughton Also Punished by NFL

The third fine involved a violation considerably different from the gestures cited against Young and Miller.

Broughton was fined $8,381 for what the NFL described as a blow to the head or neck of a quarterback.

The league identified the play as occurring with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter of the Giants game.

New York used two quarterbacks during the contest, with Jameis Winston starting before J.J. McCarthy entered in the second half. The NFL’s fine report does not identify the quarterback involved in Broughton’s violation.

Unlike the fines assessed to Young and Miller, Broughton’s punishment falls under the league’s rules governing hits on quarterbacks.

The NFL reviews potential on-field violations after games, including plays that were not penalized by officials. Players also have the right to appeal fines under the league’s collectively bargained disciplinary procedures.

Consequently, the announced amounts are not necessarily final if any of the players successfully challenge their punishments.

Saints Turn Attention to Steelers Game in Paris

The fines arrive as New Orleans prepares for a historic international matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 25.

The teams will meet at Stade de France in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Saints enter the matchup at 2-4 after their dramatic win over New York, while Pittsburgh arrives with a 4-2 record.

For New Orleans, the victory against the Giants offered a chance to reverse a difficult start to the season. The defensive performance was a major part of that result, even if the NFL’s subsequent disciplinary review produced an expensive aftermath.

The fines themselves do not constitute suspensions, leaving the Saints’ immediate focus on building momentum against Pittsburgh before their Week 8 bye.