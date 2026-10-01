Saints WR Chris Olave Details Guardian Cap Switch After New Partnership Signing

Injuries haven’t been kind to Chris Olave, and the New Orleans Saints wide receiver is done rolling the dice.

When Olave stepped onto the field in a Guardian Cap for Week 1, it wasn’t just a one-game experiment—it meant a permanent shift. After previously resisting the bulky, soft-shell helmet cover, Olave made it clear that his priorities had shifted to something much bigger than football.

“You all know the head injuries I’ve had in my career, so it was just a decision I’d made,” Olave said. “Shoot, I got kids now. I want to be able to live the long game. It’s not all about football. I want to live a regular life after football; I love my kids to death. I don’t really care how it looks anymore. Just gotta throw it on.”

Aesthetics are out the window, but three weeks actually wearing the Guardian Cap, and Olave isn’t feeling much difference from a regular helmet.

Chris Olave’s Switch to Guardian Cap Has Been Seamless

Aesthetics are officially out the window. But after weeks of playing with the extra padding, Olave admits the adjustment has been seamless.

“There’s really no difference,” Olave told Kay Adams on Up & Adams. “It’s not that heavy… It’s just being safer. Just knowing that in the back of my head, I got more cushion. Getting hit or hitting the ground harder, I don’t really feel as much pain as I did in the past. So it’s a huge thing for me going forward.”

That added layer of protection has taken a massive mental weight off his shoulders, allowing him to play faster and more freely. Concussions have been a constant nightmare for Olave.

A Grade 1 concussion as a rookie in 2022 and another in 2023 were just warning shots early in his career. The real roadblock came in 2024 when Olave got sidelined after suffering two back-to-back concussions. The second of those hits landed him on Injured Reserve, forcing him to miss the final eight games and consult neurological specialists.

That was just the concussions part. The former first-round pick also dealt with a minor pulmonary blood clot, briefly getting him sidelined at the end of 2025, but he bounced back fully cleared and with a major contract extension with New Orleans in his hands. Embracing the Guardian Cap is his sure-shot way of keeping it that way.

Why Wearing a Guardian Cap is Personal for Chris Olave

“I feel like wearing a Guardian Cap is huge for me this year,” Olave said. “Just allowing me to play more freely, allowing me to play a lot faster, and just putting safety at the forefront… I just didn’t want to keep piling up head injuries because you only get one brain.”

“Even in training camp, most of my teammates in training camp wear the Guardian Cap. So, I just carried it over into the game because I felt a lot more comfortable with it on. Like I said, I had a few head injuries in the past that allowed me to leave the game. So, I feel like I’m just trying to take care of my head and take care of my future. I feel like it’s the best thing for me moving forward,” he added.

Olave’s commitment to player safety is more than just talk. Cementing his stance on putting function over fashion, the Saints wideout officially signed a partnership deal to serve as a Guardian Signature Athlete.