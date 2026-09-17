Saints Star Chris Olave Gets Injury News After 182-Yard Explosion

The New Orleans Saints got their first Chris Olave injury scare of the season only four days after their No. 1 receiver shredded the Detroit Lions.

Olave appeared on New Orleans’ Thursday injury report with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice. He had not been listed Wednesday, making the designation a new development ahead of the Saints’ September 20 road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

That is one to watch Friday.

Olave is coming off one of the biggest games of his NFL career.

Chris Olave Injury Comes After Career-Best Performance

Olave caught 10 passes for a career-high 182 yards in New Orleans’ 31-30 overtime loss to Detroit on September 13. His day included receptions of 47 and 43 yards as second-year quarterback Tyler Shough rallied the Saints from a 21-point deficit.

Shough finished with 410 passing yards, meaning Olave accounted for more than 44% of the Saints’ receiving production by himself.

That puts some weight behind what otherwise might look like an ordinary Thursday practice designation.

New Orleans showed in Detroit what its passing game can look like when Shough and Olave are connecting downfield. Now the Saints have to determine whether the hamstring issue threatens that pairing against Baltimore — or whether limiting Olave Thursday was simply the prudent move.

For now, the official report provides no game designation for Olave. Friday’s practice report should offer a more useful indicator of his availability.

Saints Get Better News on Alvin Kamara

There was a more encouraging development elsewhere on the Saints’ injury report.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the season opener against Detroit, was listed as a full participant for the second consecutive day because of his knee injury.

The Saints also listed tight end Juwan Johnson as limited after he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. Cameron Jordan remained limited with a hamstring injury, while Chase Young was newly limited Thursday because of a calf issue.

Olave, however, is the new name that changes the equation.

The Saints leaned heavily on him while mounting their comeback in Detroit, and his 182 yards established exactly how destructive the Shough-Olave connection can be.

Losing that element — or even having Olave operating at less than full speed — would present a much different problem against Baltimore.

Chris Olave’s Status Bears Watching Before Ravens Game

New Orleans enters Sunday at 0-1 after its overtime loss in Detroit. Baltimore is 1-0, and the Saints will play their second consecutive road game to begin the season. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for noon CT.

There is also an injury question on the other sideline: Ravens receiver Zay Flowers missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, according to the injury information published by the Saints.

But for New Orleans, Friday’s most important line may belong to Olave.

Four days after producing 182 yards, the Saints suddenly have to find out how much of their most dangerous receiving weapon they will have in Baltimore.