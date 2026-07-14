Saints Receive Strong Trade Idea to Help Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing wide receiver group for starting QB Tyler Shough. Chris Olave highlights the wideout room, but the Saints also invested the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL draft to select Jordyn Tyson.

Nonetheless, could the Saints look to add another wideout to give Shough a three-headed option and not put too much pressure on Tyson as he adapts to the pros? Wynston Wilcox of FanSided presented a trade idea in which a Louisiana native would return home to be a WR2 alongside Olave.

In a July 13 article, Wilcox presented a proposal in which the Saints would receive wideout Brian Thomas Jr. and a 2027 fifth-round pick while the Jacksonville Jaguars would get Alvin Kamara and a 2027 sixth-round pick (via the Los Angeles Chargers).

“The unique thing about this deal is that the Jaguars have an opportunity to also offload Brian Thomas Jr.,” Wilcox wrote. “The Jags have backed off trading Thomas, but what if this is their chance?

“They don’t need the draft capital, but they could move him for Kamara and something like a fifth-round pick. Thomas regressed after a standout rookie season, but he could still be a really good player in Kellen Moore’s offense.

“The Saints could benefit from adding another receiving threat. They drafted Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State in the first round in April, and maybe they want to be patient with Tyson before adding a player that could have a bigger role than him.”

Why the Trade Idea Makes Sense for the Jaguars

Meanwhile, Wilcox noted why the deal makes sense for the Jaguars to add a veteran running back as the team looks to get back to the playoffs after winning the AFC South last season.

“Jacksonville parted ways with Travis Etienne, who coincidentally enough landed in New Orleans,” Wilcox noted in his article. “What better replacement than an older version of what they had — for cheaper and potentially with even more production?

“Bhayshul Tuten isn’t going to give Trevor Lawrence the running game he needs to take the pressure off the passing game. Kamara would, and at the very least, he can take on passing-down work to allow Tuten to be the workhorse on first and second downs.”

What Would Brian Thomas Jr. Bring to the Saints

Thomas was born in Walker, Louisiana, and attended Louisiana State University for three seasons. After that, the wideout was drafted in the first round by the Jaguars and had an impressive rookie season in which he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving.

However, last season, Thomas took a major step back. During the 2025 NFL season, he played 500 pass snaps, leading to a 65.5 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, the third-year wideout recorded 48 receptions on 88 targets for 707 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Thomas also averaged 14.7 yards per reception and generated 170 yards after the catch.

Despite this production, it will be interesting to see how long the Jaguars take to see whether Thomas’ 2026 season mirrors his rookie or sophomore campaign. If it’s similar to what the Jaguars saw last season, then the team might be open to dealing Thomas at some point leading up to the trade deadline.