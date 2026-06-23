Cowboys Legend Urges New Orleans Saints To Trade For Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints have had instability at quarterback since NFL legend Drew Brees retired.

Following his departure, the team has gone through many quarterbacks (and been unable to return to the NFL playoffs).

They are coming off a season where they went 6-11.

Cowboys Legend Urges Saints To Trade For Shedeur Sanders

Recently, Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant said he thinks the Saints should trade for Cleveland Browns star Shedeur Sanders.

Bryant wrote (via X): “I think he’s a franchise QB and getting him out of Cleveland will be a plus for him… the Saints would be a great fit for him!”

There were over 3,000 likes and 1.2 million impressions on Bryant’s post.

Social Media Reacts To Bryant’s Pitch

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@fleaflickerr: “Unfortunately the Saints current QB is 10x better than Shedeur”

@PGHSteelCityFan: “I personally don’t think he is a franchise QB , I do think he could be a really good backup .”

@bryanland67: “We have a QB but thanks anyway.”

@FBallAnalysisYT: “The Saints have two better quarterbacks already on their roster lol”

@goatlave2: “I’m very convinced a lot of nfl players do not watch nfl games. Shough is WAY better than Sanders”

@JoeA_NFL: “This is amazing. Dez Bryant wants to bench Tyler Shough for Shedeur Sanders. Unbelievable.”

@SaintsForecast: “Tell me you haven’t watched a single second of the 2025 Saints without telling me….”

@DumbBrownsFann: “Do former NFL players never watch football after they are done 😂 Tyler Shough was arguably the best rookie Quarterback last year”

@DDogPete: “The saints lol we’re good over here thanks tho”

Looking At Sanders

Sanders was the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Colorado.

He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns (and 10 interceptions).

The 24-year-old (who made the Pro Bowl) went 3-4 as a starter.