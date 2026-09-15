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Ex-Saints WR Cut Suddenly by Broncos Right Before Week 1 Game

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Lil'Jordan Humphrey tries to beat a defender for the Broncos.
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Lil'jordan Humphrey #5 of the Denver Broncos pulls in this reception against DeMarcco Hellams #23 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of a NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was on the Denver Broncos‘ roster midday on Monday.

By the time the Broncos kicked off Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, though, he was a free agent. The undrafted wideout who began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints had been cut not long before kickoff.

The move is even more confusing, though, once you see the whole picture.

Because as it turns out, Humphrey is going right back to the Broncos.

Explaining Lil’Jordan Humphrey Release

The Broncos didn’t release Humphrey to get rid of him permanently.

They released him to get rid of him for a single day.

The problem with Humphrey on Monday is that he was on the active roster, but the Broncos needed two of their practice squad players elevated to play. They didn’t have a spot to put Humphrey with the elevations.

So they released him with all intention of signing him back later in the week, according to local media:

There’s of course always the chance that the Broncos end up making a different move, or that Humphrey decides to pursue something else.

But as it stands, it seems Humphrey is going back to Denver unless proven otherwise.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey Origin

First off, the name — yes, that’s actually his first name.

But about his NFL origin — he was an undrafted 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Texas who caught the Saints’ eyes.

Humphrey appeared in five games as an undrafted player for the Saints in 2019. He got in three more games the following season and had his first three catches, including a touchdown.

In 2021 with the Saints, Humphrey played 10 games and caught 13 passes for 249 yards and two scores.

He then went to the Patriots in 2022, and he was with Denver in 2023 and 2024.

Humphrey began the 2025 season with the New York Giants before making his way back to the Broncos again, where has stayed since.

Humphrey’s best NFL season was 2024 when he had 31 catches for 293 yards.

Last season, he played three games with the Giants and had four catches for 55 yards, then seven more games with the Broncos that included nine catches for 101 yards.

He’s on the fringes of Denver’s roster right now, but the Broncos struggled through the air on Monday night, which could always make them mix it up in a few weeks and give Humphrey a shot.

He’s a big target with a pretty good knack for making plays down the field on the ball in the air when given a chance. Right now, he’s just waiting for his next chance.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Saints WR Cut Suddenly by Broncos Right Before Week 1 Game

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