Dan Campbell Praises ‘Hungry’ Saints Before Lions Week 1 Matchup

The New Orleans Saints have the attention of one coach who knows the organization particularly well.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who spent five seasons on the Saints’ coaching staff, offered a lengthy assessment of New Orleans on September 7 as Detroit began preparing for its Week 1 matchup. Campbell called the Saints a “hungry opponent” and repeatedly pointed to the progress he believes Kellen Moore’s team made late last season.

The Saints will visit the Lions at Ford Field on September 13, their first road season opener since 2022.

Campbell’s assessment carried considerably more detail than standard opening-week praise.

“This is a hungry opponent,” Campbell said, noting that much of the roster has turned over since his time in New Orleans.

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Dan Campbell Sees Growth From Tyler Shough, Saints Offense

Campbell appeared particularly impressed by Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, highlighting the maturity and composure he has seen from the second-year passer.

That tracks with how New Orleans finished 2025.

The Saints stumbled to a 1-7 start with Spencer Rattler at quarterback before turning to Shough. New Orleans went 5-4 over the remainder of the season with the rookie taking over the offense and finished 6-11 in Moore’s first season as head coach.

That late-season improvement is a major reason Campbell’s comments matter entering Week 1. Detroit is not preparing for the same team that opened last season.

Campbell also mentioned the Saints’ additions around Shough, including running back Travis Etienne Jr., while praising tight end Juwan Johnson and New Orleans’ offensive line. The Saints’ current depth chart lists Etienne alongside Alvin Kamara at the top of a dramatically different backfield.

For New Orleans, the challenge will be carrying its late-2025 offensive progress into a difficult road opener. Campbell made clear that Detroit sees enough talent to make that a legitimate concern.

Campbell Singles Out Chase Young & Saints Defense

Campbell was just as complimentary of Brandon Staley’s defense.

He said the Saints remained strong defensively after Staley installed his system and singled out several players Detroit will have to account for, including Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

His strongest individual assessment may have been reserved for Young.

“Chase Young’s playing the best football he’s played,” Campbell said.

Young is coming off a career-high 10-sack season, while Cameron Jordan recorded 10.5 sacks and Granderson added six. That gives New Orleans a potentially significant matchup against a Lions offensive line Campbell acknowledged is still developing in spots.

Jordan’s availability is one situation Campbell indicated Detroit is monitoring.

That front could be New Orleans’ clearest path to changing the complexion of the opener. Detroit’s offense is built around Jared Goff and its collection of explosive skill players, but consistent pressure without sacrificing coverage could give Staley more ways to challenge the Lions.

Campbell’s Saints History Adds Weight to Week 1 Praise

Campbell is more familiar with New Orleans than most opposing head coaches.

He served as the Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach from 2016 through 2020. New Orleans won four NFC South titles during that five-season stretch, and Campbell worked under Sean Payton before taking the Lions job in 2021.

He also made clear that some of those organizational relationships remain important to him, specifically praising general manager Mickey Loomis and Moore.

“I know what they’re about,” Campbell said.

There was still the expected confidence from Detroit’s coach. Campbell closed his assessment by noting that the Lions get the Saints at home and will be ready.

But six days before kickoff, Campbell’s message was unmistakable: Detroit is preparing for a New Orleans team it believes is young, improving and considerably more dangerous than its 6-11 record from a year ago might suggest.