Demario Davis Gives Clear Message on Jets Return After Saints Exit

After eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis left in free agency to return to the New York Jets for a third stint. The Jets initially drafted Davis, who played for four seasons before returning for a second stint in 2017.

Davis signed with the Saints in 2018 and would go on to play in 131 games for New Orleans. The linebacker recorded 565 solo tackles, 389 assists, 31.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions, per StatMuse.

In his final season with New Orleans, the 37-year-old played 1,079 total snaps, leading to an 81.4 overall PFF defensive grade. Davis recorded 99 solo tackles while also generating 13 total pressures and one sack.

While co-hosting on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Davis shared what he intends to bring to New York as the Jets are in a rebuild stage.

“When I look at what Woody [Johnson] and Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn are establishing, why they’re bringing me in is to model what they want that culture to look like,” Davis said in a July 10 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“When I say leadership, it’s not a title; it’s modeling. It’s about what your lifestyle represents because more is caught than taught. People aren’t looking for me to come in and have all the right words.

“How can I be the example of what a winning culture looks like? It’s the way that I attack the weight room; it’s the way that I study film. It’s the way that I take care of my body. When I look around at the guys they brought in, it’s not just myself.”

Former Saints LB Wants to Help Jets Build Its Culture

Moreover, Davis noted that he wants to be part of the veteran leadership that the Jets already have to help set the culture that the team wants its young players to be exposed to.

“It’s Minkah Fitzpatrick,” Davis added. “He’s a pro. He knows how to take care of his body. You look at Geno Smith, a quarterback who’s played 10-plus years as a starter in the league. You’ve got David Onyemata, and you’ve got Harrison Phillips. You have guys who know what it looks like at every level of the team. Then you have young guys who can develop and are already playing at a high level.

“So you’re building all these components with guys at different stages of their careers that ultimately will be able to move the team forward through process and culture. Aaron Glenn is leading the way. You’ve got guys who will run through a wall for him. All the pieces and dynamics are there, and that’s what I’m really excited about.”

Demario Davis Invests In His Body to Stay in NFL Shape

Recently, Rich Cimini of ESPN noted in a June 28 article that one reason Davis is playing at a high level into his late 30s is the money he invests in keeping his body in NFL condition. Cimini noted that, by Davis’ estimate, the veteran spends $500,000 to $1 million per year on body training and recovery.

“My body is my company, and the brand that comes from playing the game is my company,” Davis said. “If I don’t reinvest in the engine of the company and the brand of the company, I just don’t think that’s wise. I just try to be a good steward of what’s been given.”