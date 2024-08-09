Saints Could Pursue $160 Million Pro Bowler to Replace Derek Carr

It’s still possible, despite everything, for the Saints‘ Derek Carr to redeem his tenure in New Orleans. He played well in the last half of the season for the Saints, toughed out some injuries, rallied the team to a 9-8 record and could well have been one injury and a 17-point comeback by the Packers (in Week 3) away from seizing the NFC South crown and earning the postseason spot won by the Buccaneers.

A restructure of Carr’s contract this offseason pushed forward some of his owed money ($100 million of his four years and $150 million is guaranteed), cutting down the team’s salary cap number and effectively tying him to the organization for 2024 and 2025. But in the NFL, there is always a way out.

And if things fall flat in New Orleans with an improved division ahead—Tampa will be no worse, and the Falcons and Panthers will be better—the Saints could find themselves willing to eat some of Carr’s money and move on. Especially if a certain star Cowboys quarterback hits the market: Dak Prescott, whom the Saints have previously had interest in acquiring.

At the contract website Spotrac, the Saints are among the teams that are considered suitors for Prescott next offseason.

At the “Spotrac Podcast” this week, contract expert Mike Ginnitti highlighted the Saints-Prescott connection: “The Saints are going to move on from Derek Carr after this season, that’s a great candidate. That was a connection the last time this contract stuff came up.”

Saints’ Derek Carr Under Pressure in 2024

Of course, there are a lot of “ifs” involved in the potential pursuit of Prescott by the Saints. Again, there is reason to believe the team has a chance to win the division, especially with its performance in the last five weeks of 2023.

The schedule is not difficult—based on projected win totals, the NFL analysis site Sharp Football projects the Saints to have the fifth-easiest slate in the league. Much will depend on how quickly the offense picks up the schemes of new coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was hired away from the 49ers to replace Pete Carmichael after the Saints kept Carmichael in the wake of Sean Payton’s departure.

Carr has worked hard this offseason to acclimate to Kubiak’s system, clearly understanding that he’s nearing his last chance to stick with the team going forward.

“I can’t say enough good things about Carr,” Kubiak said, via GulfLive.com. “From the way he studies, to the type of professional he is. He’s very coachable, he’s hard on himself, he’s hard on his teammates, he’s got the demeanor you want.”

Many Teams Could Go After Dak Prescott in 2025

Still, the Prescott possibility would have to intrigue the Saints id Carr proves he is not up to the job. But that requires a big “if” too—namely, if they Cowboys let Prescott walk without giving him a new contract.

It is increasingly looking as though Prescott will hit free agency in March, when his four-year, $160 million deal runs up. He has little incentive to sign now.

“I feel like (agents are) calling him and being like, ‘Dude, don’t even pick up the phone anymore, March 12 is happening—you gotta let this go to free agency, you gotta get nine offers, you gotta let this happen,’” Ginnitti said. “That’s the real way to maximize everything he is doing right now. He’s done everything else right—the no-tags, the voids, everything else is on his side. To not go to free agency now would be a travesty, in my opinion.”

If free agency happens, the Saints would have to beat out a slew of others teams, including the Cowboys, but also the likely the Raiders, Giants, Seahawks and more. Another big “if.” But it’s possible New Orleans will at least be in that mix.