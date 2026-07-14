Derek Carr Puts Rare Roster Projections on Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza

Ex-Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been all over the headlines for a possible unretirement, but this time he did it with his prediction about the Raiders’ No. 1 NFL Draft pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Ever since Mendoza lifted the National Championship cup, his status as the No.1 draft pick going to the Las Vegas Raiders was set in stone.

The Raiders’ need for their QB stepping up was urgent, and it is also exactly why offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak isn’t putting training wheels on Mendoza.

Quite the opposite, in fact. They are throwing the entire playbook at Mendoza, forcing him to work under center, in the shotgun, and out of the pistol.

While it’s been a massive adjustment for the rookie, he has lived up to those expectations and improved “leaps and bounds”, as he puts it. Even Kubiak noted that Mendoza has “gotten a ton better” and is aggressively putting in the hours.

All the reports coming out of Sin City were exactly what gave Derek Carr the confidence to put massive expectations on the future face of the franchise.

Derek Carr Raises the Bar for Mendoza’s Rookie Season

“I love him, man. I hope he breaks all my records,” Carr said at the American Century Championship golf tournament.

Carr wasn’t just throwing generic coach-speak at Mendoza. He was practically handing the Raiders record books to the rookie, challenging him to top every single milestone established during his nine-year tenure in the silver and black.

Carr didn’t just top the Raiders’ history sheets back in his day; he completely owned them.