Derek Carr Reveals True Thoughts on Saints QB Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints are looking to win the NFC South, and they finally have the QB who will allow them to aspire to become a playoff contender this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Last season, rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough burst onto the scene and made it known that he’s the Saints’ answer at QB. During the 2025 campaign, Shough played 604 total snaps for New Orleans, earning a 74.6 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions. Shough also recorded 13 big-time throws and eight turnover-worthy plays, and on the ground he added 125 scramble yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Despite his production, Shough would finish runner-up in the 2025 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, as Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan won the award.

Nonetheless, Shough will look to build on his successful rookie season, and former Saints QB Derek Carr didn’t hold back his thoughts on the second-year signal-caller.

“Shough came in and he was already just so mature,” Carr said about Shough during a July 10 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “Obviously, he was a little older than the guys coming in. He’s been through life. He’s had some adversity that he’s gone through. You can tell, man, he came in and was ready to ball. Just such a good, humble guy.”

Derek Carr Excited About New Orleans’ Offense

Moreover, Carr believes that the future is bright in New Orleans due to the talent on offense, led by Shough, and the team’s weapons, including Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson.

“I’m happy for the city of New Orleans, man, that they got a good young quarterback who can throw to those good young receivers,” Carr added. “He’s a great person, and he’s leading them.

“I always go above the talent. You’ve got to have the talent, obviously, and he does, but it’s just the way he carries himself. He’s very confident, and with a young coach in Kellen [Moore], anytime your head coach is the play caller, that’s a good thing for a young quarterback too.”

Tyler Shough on Saints’ Success After Taking Over as Starter

Shough recently stated what led to his and the team’s success last season when he took over as the starting QB, as the team finished the 2025 season on a positive note.

“The biggest thing when I came in, we were 1-9 or 1-10,” Shough said during a July 7 appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long.” “I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got nothing to lose.’ I felt like I had nothing to lose. Obviously, you’re being evaluated on every single snap, especially at quarterback.

“It was great for me to learn, fail early, and be able to bounce back and put together a string of games where I felt like we were all jelling. I think that’s what we want to take into this year. Regardless of who we’re playing, let’s just go out there, be ourselves, and have fun because a lot of the stuff isn’t in our control anyway.”

The Saints star now will look to build off his rookie success and help New Orleans return to the playoffs in a wide out NFC South division.