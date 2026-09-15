Why Devaughn Vele is Must-Add Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickup for Saints

Devaughn Vele broke out in Week 1 for the New Orleans Saints, which is big news in The Big Easy — he gives QB Tyler Shough another reliable target along with Chris Olave.

It’s also big news in the fantasy football world, where Vele is widely available to be picked up on the waiver wire and potentially put into lineups.

The question in fantasy, though, is whether Vele is the real deal.

Is he a fluke?

Or will this continue going forward?

The last thing a fantasy football manager wants is to use a valuable early-season waiver claim on a player that eventually busts.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Vele is for real, though.

Expert Urges Devaughn Vele Add

The Athletic’s Jake Ciely is all over Vele this week. He lists him as his second-best WR waiver wire option this week.

“Until Jordyn Tyson is back, ignore Vele and his production at your own peril,” Ciely writes.

Tyson, the first-round rookie, is out with an injury, and might still be absent for a while.

The only player listed above Vele in the WR waiver rankings is Carolina’s Jalen Coker, who is already rostered in more than half of leagues.

“He’s at 61% rostered, so he’s here for one more mention,” Ciely writes of Coker. “Don’t wait any longer. Coker should be at least 90% rostered and has a chance to be the best fantasy option in Carolina.”

That means that in many leagues, the best option on the wire out wide is Vele.

Ciely lists Vele above the likes of Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Denzel Boston and Xavier Worthy.

If you already have Vele, well done. If you don’t, he could be a key addition.

Ciely also notes that Tre Tucker, Jayden Reed and Josh Downs are possible drops — with Tucker being a clear discard while he notes that Reed and Downs would be only if you need to or in shallower leagues.

Vele would be a logical replacement for Tucker.

Devaughn Vele Week 1 Stats

Vele’s stats by themselves were impressive. He had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans.

Those don’t even tell the whole story, though. Vele made multiple difficult catches that likely made it quickly clear to quarterback Tyler Shough that if you simply throw the ball to Vele, good things will happen.