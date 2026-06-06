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New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees Made A Heartfelt Post To Instagram

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is one of the most popular players in all of NFL history.

The New Orleans Saints legend retired after the 2020 season.

That said, he still remains very active on social media, as he has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Saints Legend Drew Brees Made A Heartfelt Post

GettyFormer quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at at Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Memorial Day, Brees made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Memorial Day in Barcelona. Honoring all those who have served and sacrificed for our great country, today and every day! 🇺🇸”

There were over 13,000 likes on the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mauricemendoza: “Get it!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Thanks for remembering those that have fallen!”

@addicted_2ink504: “We need you to run straight to the Superdome and be our quarterback coach continue to get in shape, brother who that nation love you”

@mathewgould06: “Drew!!! The GOAT 🐐🔥🔥🔥”

@k2adams: “Do they know they’re working out with a Super Bowl Champion Hall of Famer?🙌”

@acornejod: “Woa, you are in my country. Wellcome to Spain. @drewbrees Go south, to Sevilla, would be a dream for me to meet the goat. Geaux Saints ⚜️.”

GettyDrew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Looking At Brees

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 23: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brees was the 32nd pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees Made A Heartfelt Post To Instagram

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