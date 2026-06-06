New Orleans Saints Legend Drew Brees Made A Heartfelt Post To Instagram

Drew Brees is one of the most popular players in all of NFL history.

The New Orleans Saints legend retired after the 2020 season.

That said, he still remains very active on social media, as he has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Saints Legend Drew Brees Made A Heartfelt Post

On Memorial Day, Brees made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Memorial Day in Barcelona. Honoring all those who have served and sacrificed for our great country, today and every day! 🇺🇸”

There were over 13,000 likes on the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mauricemendoza: “Get it!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Thanks for remembering those that have fallen!”

@addicted_2ink504: “We need you to run straight to the Superdome and be our quarterback coach continue to get in shape, brother who that nation love you”

@mathewgould06: “Drew!!! The GOAT 🐐🔥🔥🔥”

@k2adams: “Do they know they’re working out with a Super Bowl Champion Hall of Famer?🙌”

@acornejod: “Woa, you are in my country. Wellcome to Spain. @drewbrees Go south, to Sevilla, would be a dream for me to meet the goat. Geaux Saints ⚜️.”

Looking At Brees

Brees was the 32nd pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue.