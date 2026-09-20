Saints Legend Drew Brees Makes Heartfelt Post About Wife Before Eagles-Titans Game

Drew Brees has another NFL Sunday coming. Before getting back in the booth, the New Orleans Saints legend marked something considerably more personal.

Brees posted a birthday tribute to his wife, Brittany Brees, celebrating her 50th birthday shortly before his next assignment as a FOX analyst. Brees will call the Philadelphia Eagles’ road game against the Tennessee Titans on September 20 alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sideline.

“Thoughtful, kind, generous, loving, funny, sarcastic, sweet and always down for an adventure!” Brees wrote on Instagram. “Happy 50th Birthday to the love of my life!”

For Saints fans, the timing connects two parts of Brees’ post-playing life that have become increasingly visible in 2026: family and football.

Drew Brees Heads to Eagles-Titans After Brittany’s Birthday

The Eagles and Titans kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with FOX carrying the game in both teams’ markets and several others around the country.

It will also give Brees a new assignment in his developing second career. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Eagles-Titans will be the first Philadelphia game Brees has called, with Amin alongside him in the booth.

Brees’ broadcasting career has taken a less direct route than his playing career. He initially moved into television with NBC after retiring following the 2020 season before later returning to NFL game broadcasts with FOX. He and Amin have since become regular partners.

His football résumé needs considerably less work.

Brees played 20 NFL seasons, including 15 with New Orleans from 2006 through 2020. He finished his career with 80,358 regular-season passing yards and 571 touchdown passes and led the Saints to the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl XLIV.

Brees Put Family at Center of Hall of Fame Moment

The birthday tribute also lands barely a month after Brees made his family a major piece of the biggest individual honor of his football career.

Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8 as a first-year eligible member of the Class of 2026. During his speech, he described his four children as his “greatest accomplishment and greatest responsibility.” He also recalled arriving in New Orleans with Brittany in 2006 and immediately being embraced by the city.

That history is why an Instagram birthday post from Brees carries more resonance in New Orleans than the normal retired-player family update.

Brees and Brittany arrived as outsiders when he signed with a franchise and city still rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina. Fifteen seasons, four children and a Super Bowl later, their family became closely attached to the same era that transformed the Saints.

Now the setting has changed.

Brees won’t be studying the Eagles and Titans because he has to beat either one. He’ll be explaining them to a television audience Sunday afternoon.

But before the headset went on, his wife got top billing.