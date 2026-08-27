Saints Built an Emergency Out into Chris Olave’s $132 Million Extension Amid Injury Scare

Tuesday’s practice scare was a stark reminder for Chris Olave that even with a brand-new $132M extension, he isn’t completely off the hot seat in New Orleans.

Tuesday almost brought an injury scare when Olave landed hard on his back during a contested deep ball. The star wide receiver exited the session early, instantly generating panic. It didn’t turn out to be anything major, luckily, and even head coach Keelan Moore attested to that.

“Kellen Moore said Chris Olave landed hard on his back. When asked if he’s okay, he said he got the wind knocked out of him. When asked if further testing was needed or if there was cause for concern, Moore said the medical staff did not raise any issues,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported post-joint practice with Ravens on Tuesday.

According to his new contract, Olave gets just over $90 million guaranteed.

Saints Contract Comes with a Caveat for Chris Olave

But that big payday comes with heavy fine print. The Saints quietly built a financial exit hatch into Olave’s extension, allowing them to void his injury guarantees if concussions or respiratory embolisms force him off the field.

As ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports, “As @nick_underhill reported, there is a section in Chris Olave’s new contract that specifically mentions ‘concussions and respiratory pulmonary embolism’. If he is no longer cleared to play football because of these specific conditions, the injury guarantees can be voided.”

The Saints’ doctors consult an independent third-party specialist before making the final decision on Olave’s medical clearance, the fine print further states.

That decision will be “final and binding,” and all injury guarantees would become void if Olave cannot be cleared because of either listed condition — including a deterioration or aggravation of one.

Looking at Olave’s lengthy medical file, the clauses make total sense. Since 2024, the medical hits have kept coming for Olave. He suffered multiple concussions in a matter of weeks, limiting him to just eight games and then to the Injured Reserve list for the rest of the season.

Then, just as he put together a monster 100-catch season in 2025, another medical condition screeched his momentum to a halt. Doctors found a blood clot in his lungs right before the Saints’ 2025 season finale va the Atlanta Falcons. The pulmonary embolism forced him onto blood thinners and held him out of team drills for months into the 2026 offseason.

Saints Face a Serious Receiving Corps Dilemma

Olave was fully cleared ahead of training camp, but carrying that medical history means he plays under a dark cloud every time he goes up for a contested ball.

Tuesday’s hard fall was a stark reminder: the Saints have his back—and his $90 million guarantee—only as long as he can stay on the field.

With rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson already expected to miss early-season action due to his hamstring injury, the Saints cannot afford Olave getting injured too.