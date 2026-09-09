Fox Announces Drew Brees’ Broadcasting Assignment, Role for Week 1, 2026 NFL Season

Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, having done most of his legendary performing for the New Orleans Saints.

More than five years after his retirement, he’s taking a big step toward figuring out what’s next for him in his new endeavors into football — broadcasting.

Brees has tried various media pursuits since retirement, but the 2026 NFL season will bring with it a different path.

It has a chance to be where Brees ends up long term, if he and the viewers like it.

Drew Brees Takes Broadcasting Step

Brees is entering his first full season in the broadcast booth for Fox’s NFL package.

Fox made the announcement official during the offseason that Brees would work a full schedule during the 2026 season.

He’s going to be paired with veteran play-by-play man Adam Amin on one of Fox’s secondary crews.

The Fox team is led by the No. 1 duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady. They’ve also got a strong No. 2 team with Joe Davis and Greg Olsen.

Brees and Amin will work somewhere behind those two in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t be a huge dilemma for Brees — because Fox has a huge inventory of games, he should get a game to call every week.

Drew Brees Broadcasting Timeline

Brees first took a step into the broadcasting world soon after retiring when he signed a contract with NBC in 2021.

That year, he worked both on Notre Dame football games for the network while also making appearances on Football Night in America, which is the pregame show that leads into NBC’s broadcasts of Sunday Night Football.

Brees didn’t stick forever there, though, and he was available midway through the 2025 season when Fox needed a replacement for Mark Sanchez. Brees stepped in relatively smoothly, and that earned him this opportunity moving forward.

Drew Brees Announcing in Week 1

The assignments are now out for which announcer will go where in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Fox team of Amin and Brees will work in the early afternoon window on Sunday as they head to Carolina, a familiar NFC South stadium for Brees.

The reigning NFC South champion Panthers will be hosting the high-powered Chicago Bears, led by third-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

With both Williams and Panthers QB Bryce Young on the field, Brees’ expertise on the most important position in sports should come very much in handy throughout the broadcast.

Good chunks of the country are set to receive Bears-Panthers on Fox, and so it’ll be a chance for Brees to make a positive first impression to begin the 2026 campaign.