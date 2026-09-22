Giants, Saints Get Intriguing Trade Idea After Jaxson Dart Injury

The New Orleans Saints might have a valuable backup QB that teams with injured starters could call on, despite being only two weeks into the 2026 NFL season. New Orleans has its franchise guy in Tyler Shough, but its backup QB, Spencer Rattler, could be a trade piece.

On Sept. 21, the New York Giants were the latest team to see their starting QB go down with an injury in Week 2. Jaxson Dart left the “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, per ESPN.

Moreover, Jameis Winston has been awful coming off the bench for Dart and did little to steady the ship against the Rams, as SNY’s Connor Hughes highlighted during the game. As a result, Cody Williams of FanSided put together a trade idea if Dart is out for the foreseeable future and Winston continues to perform as he did against the Rams.

In a Sept. 21 article, Williams pitched the Saints’ Spencer Rattler as a solution. As part of this trade idea, the Giants would send a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Rattler and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

“Rattler got his opportunity in New Orleans previously with plenty of ups and downs, but was obviously not valuable enough for the Saints to continue rolling with as they drafted Tyler Shough,” Williams wrote. “But Shough has looked like the absolute goods since he took over last season, which puts the Saints — especially with the depth on their roster — in an advantageous position.”

Why Spencer Rattler Makes Sense for the Giants

Rattler has been with the Saints since the 2024 NFL season, while recording a passer rating of 78.9 with 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 games, per StatMuse.

The Saints’ backup doesn’t have standout numbers, but he has starting experience, and his 2025 season showed he’s a competent QB for any team needing short-term help.

“The Giants could be looking to get either someone to compete with Winston or someone who’s at least mildly competent at quarterback to have behind Winston as depth,” Williams added in his article.

“A fifth-round pick in 2027 while the Giants get back a 2028 seventh-round pick (New Orleans doesn’t have their own, but does have two via the Cowboys and Patriots from trades), seems like a fair price to pay for such a trade. That’s especially true given that New York is going to be a bit desperate to add someone like Rattler to the quarterback room given Dart’s injury.”

Saints Do Have Zach Wilson on Their QB Depth Chart

New Orleans does have former first-round pick Zach Wilson that they can turn to as their backup behind Shough. The Saints are trying to contend in the NFC South after a 1-1 start and are looking to build on last season.

With Wilson on the depth chart, the Saints could at least listen to offers for Rattler from any team needing improved QB play. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean New Orleans should trade him; if no offer makes sense, keep him as insurance behind Shough, as Week 2 has shown: teams need a backup because their starter can go down at any moment.