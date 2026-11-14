Here’s How Saints Will Split RB Workload Between Audric Estime, Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a mostly healthy backfield for the first time in a while.

Travis Etienne is expected to be activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers, and he joins a RB depth chart that last week was helmed by Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime.

It was actually Estime, in surprising fashion, who led the Saints in touches. Kamara played a solid role, too.

Now, with Etienne back from a hamstring injury, it’s less clear who’s going to lead the way among these running backs. There’s some insight going around, though.

Saints RB Workload Split for Week 10

The Saints are expected to give work to all three of these running backs in Week 10.

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill was asked about the split, and he wrote on X: “Expect there to be a split for all three.”

Expect there to be a split for all three https://t.co/kJISlGuY87 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 14, 2026

That doesn’t spell out the exact split, but it does show that the Saints aren’t going to overwhelm Etienne in his first game back from a hamstring absence.

Even early this year, the Saints gave Etienne less action than expected. Head coach Kellen Moore spelled out that he wasn’t the type to give one RB 90% of the work, and so Etienne cedes opportunity to others even when he is healthy. And right now, New Orleans will be cautious with Etienne.

Fantasy Football Impact

The reality is that it’ll be tough to feel confident in any of these Saints RBs in a fantasy football lineup for Week 10 — but with a bunch of byes this week, that might be the only choice you have to make.

Kamara seems unplayable in standard formats, but he could get you some points in PPR leagues thanks to his receiving ability.

Etienne should be safe to play as a FLEX choice. The Saints wouldn’t bring him back if he wasn’t going to get a good chunk of touches.

Estime is the trickiest, because no one really saw his heavy workload coming a week ago. There’s a chance Estime gets only a few carries — or the Saints could end up splitting him evenly with Etienne. If you’re forced to play Estime, you’re likely hoping for a touchdown to make his day worthwhile for your fantasy team.