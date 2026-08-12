Saints Reveal Important Update for Drew Brees’ Ring of Honor induction

Just after a week getting his golden jacket in Canton on August 8, Drew Brees is officially getting another forever moment, this time in the same Ceasars Superdome he called his home for 15 years straight.

Brees will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor during halftime of their Sunday, Oct. 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints announced Tuesday.

He becomes the ninth member in New Orleans Saints history to earn the honor, alongside owner Tom Benson, kicker Morten Andersen, offensive guard Jahri Evans, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning, linebacker Sam Mills, offensive tackle William Roaf and defensive end Will Smith.

Brees was ‘Best Saint Ever’

The announcement came with loud and proud statements from Gayle Benson, Saints’ owner & CEO and GM Mickey Loomis.

“As we celebrate the 60th season of New Orleans in 2026, the Ring of Honor represents the very best of out franchise and those whose impact extends throughout the National Football League. We are thrilled to welcome Drew into this distinguised group in October,” Saints owner & CEO Gayle Benson said.

Since Loomis has been around with Drew for a while, he regards him as he “best Saint ever.”

“It will be a privilege to recognize Drew as a member of our Ring of Honor in October. Drew’s production and character both on and off the field sets him apart as the greatest Saint ever. This is the opportunity for our organization and out fan base to show appreciation for his Hall of Fame career.

A Super Bowl XLIV champion and the NFL’s second all-time leading passer, Brees rewrote the record books during his 15 seasons in the Big Easy.

That Super Bowl victory is the only championship in franchise history.

Now, the greatest player in Saints history takes his rightful place inside the Superdome rafters.

Drew Brees Mirros the Gratitude

“New Orleans. You accepted me, you embraced me, you believed in me. But more importantly, you trusted me with the soul of the city, and I would have died to protect that calling,” Brees said of New Orleans, standing behind the podium at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Prior to Brees entering his prime, Dan Marino was the only quarterback in NFL history to break the 5,000-passing-yard mark in a single season (5,084 yards in 1984).

Brees threw for over 5,000 yards five times in his career (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016). Every other quarterback in NFL history combined has achieved that mark just nine times.

His 80,358 total career passing yards rank 2nd all-time behind Tom Brady , as does his 571 total career passing touchdowns.

“The greatest teams in sports are the ones who accept the responsibility of being true representations of their city, country, community. I speak for all of my Saints teammates when I say that’s what we were inspired to do every day for you. If you love New Orleans, it’ll love

you back. There is no truer statement.”