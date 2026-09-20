Is Chris Olave Playing Today? Saints WR Injury News Arrives for Week 2

The New Orleans Saints want to get past their heartbreaking Week 1 loss in overtime, which came when they failed on a two-point conversion that would’ve defeated the Detroit Lions.

That brings them to Sunday in Week 2, when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, an offensive juggernaut that will require the likes of Tyler Shough, Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave to be on the top of their games to keep up.

The good news for the Saints is that Kamara is healthy and will make his season debut after missing Week 1.

Olave, though, headed into the weekend as questionable with a hamstring problem. He had a massive game in Week 1, with 10 catches for 182 yards, but he wasn’t a sure thing to be available on Sunday against Baltimore.

The Saints’ WR room is already depleted, in part because first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson is out with an injury, but it’d certainly hurt New Orleans more to miss Olave and need the likes of Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance to lead the way out wide.

It sounds like that won’t be a problem on this Sunday, though.

Is Chris Olave Playing Today?

The expectation is that yes, Olave will play on Sunday.

This is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X early Sunday morning:

Saints WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore, is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

These early morning injury updates from ESPN’s top NFL insider rarely miss the mark, so this is great news for the Saints.

Olave wasn’t an issue on the New Orleans injury report on Wednesday to start the week, but then he popped up on Thursday as a limited participant. He remained a limited participant on Friday.

The vibe from the Saints’ beat reporters during the week was that there was never really a worry, and that adds up to what Schefter’s post on Sunday says.

A hamstring can be tricky, of course, and so it’ll be worth monitoring early in the game.

But it seems as best anyone can tell that Olave should be out there as the Saints go for their first win of the season.

Good Chase Young News

The Saints’ top pass rusher, Chase Young, was also questionable for Week 2 due to calf soreness.

It also sounds like Young will play.

This is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on Sunday morning:

Along with Chris Olave (hamstring), #Saints pass-rusher Chase Young (calf) is expected to play on Sunday. He was dealing with soreness. https://t.co/LPLqs2Eso0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2026

Young will be pivotal in helping keep the pass rush in order against the elusive Lamar Jackson. His experience and athleticism give the Saints’ defense a better chance of success on Sunday.