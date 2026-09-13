Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today? Why Saints’ TE Isn’t Doing Anything in Week 1

Juwan Johnson is supposed to be one of the most reliable targets this season for the New Orleans Saints.

He’s a talented and athletic tight end coming off a career year. He was supposed to be a proven fantasy football contributor as well as a safety blanket for Tyler Shough.

There’s still plenty of time for that to happen, of course.

But in the first half Johnson played this season, he didn’t catch a pass.

Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today?

Yes, Johnson is active and healthy and playing for the Saints.

He had a target really early in the first quarter, too, so the Saints wanted to get him involved.

New Orleans didn’t target Johnson again, though.

Maybe the most concerning aspect is that Noah Fant was getting looks. The former high draft pick had three targets in the first half and caught one of them for six yards.

Why Isn’t Juwan Johnson Doing Anything?

One other problem: Tyler Shough.

The Saints’ quarterback was terrible in the first half, which meant they weren’t moving the football.

Shough was 5-for-16 at one point, although he did complete five of his final six passes before the half.

Shough went to the intermission at 10-for-22 with 85 yards. He was intercepted once and took one sack.

The Saints also had 11 runs for 34 yards as a team. They simply weren’t moving the ball at all.

Johnson should still get involved more in the second half, and in the games above.

But if the Saints don’t move the ball, it really won’t matter a whole lot.

Juwan Johnson Fantasy Dilemma

If Johnson doesn’t turn it up this week, you really can’t drop him yet in fantasy football if you drafted him to be a contributor.

If he’s your TE2, you could always rotate him out for someone else. You don’t necessarily need two tight ends if you have a good starter.

And if Fant keeps getting thrown to, it could change everything for the New Orleans TE plan.