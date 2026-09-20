Is Taysom Hill Still Playing? Where Saints’ Historic Playmaker Is Now

Taysom Hill is the kind of player that will never fully leave the minds of fans of the New Orleans Saints.

It’s not every day you see a guy who could line up at QB, RB and TE on three consecutive plays, then help out on the punt team at the end of a drive, too.

The fan favorite Hill spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Saints. He ran 489 times for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns. He caught 110 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns. And he completed 195-of-308 passes (63.3%) for 2,426 yards and 12 touchdowns.

No other NFL player has ever gone for those three totals in the same career. It’s unprecedented, and it probably won’t ever be matched.

Any time there’s a versatile player in the draft, they’ll be referred to as, “The Next Taysom Hill.”

Newsflash, though: There is no next Taysom Hill.

At present, the current one isn’t in the spotlight, either.

Is Taysom Hill Still Playing?

In the sense that Hill hasn’t yet retired, yes he’s still playing.

He also isn’t on a team, though. He’s a free agent.

His contract expired at the end of last season with the Saints, and he hasn’t signed a new deal.

There weren’t many reports this summer about offers or opportunities for Hill, so it’s not clear if anything is on its way.

His former Saints coach, Sean Payton, was said to be considering bringing Hill to the Denver Broncos this summer, but that hasn’t happened through the first two weeks of the NFL regular season.

The toughest part about Hill is that to bring him in, you likely have to commit to installing full packages specifically for his skillset. You want to bring him to the huddle and not yet have the defense know what the plan is.

He’s a mystery, a wild card, a free space. Hill can do so many things, and that’s a positive if he’s still at the top of his game and if a team believes in him.

At the moment, it seems no team believes in Hill.

With Hill now being 36, there’s clear potential for diminishing returns. Is he really worth all the extra offensive creation it would take to allow Hill the chance to shine?

By the same token, teams love versatility. That still could help Hill at some point, if he’s indeed in pursuit of a new contract.

How Old Is Taysom Hill?

Taysom Hill is 36 years old.

He’s played just nine NFL seasons, but his football timeline was delayed because of his Mormon mission.

That age could scare teams away, too, although Hill has less NFL action on him than other players his age still hanging around the league.

Whether he gets another chance remains to be seen.