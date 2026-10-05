Is Taysom Hill Still With Saints? Where Versatile QB-RB-TE is in NFL in 2026

The New Orleans Saints are set to play in a rocking Superdome on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

It seems like the kind of night made for a special play or two by Taysom Hill.

Hill is almost a folk legend at this point for the Saints. He played quarterback. He played running back. Tight end? Sure. Special teams? Of course.

The BYU product Hill pretty much did it all, in a way that had never really been done before in the NFL.

The fan favorite Hill spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Saints. He ran 489 times for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns. He caught 110 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns. And he completed 195-of-308 passes (63.3%) for 2,426 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That’s the only combination of those stats in the history of the NFL. More likely than not, it will never be matched.

Hill is unlike any player there has ever been in the league. There is no “next Taysom Hill.” There’s just one him.

Despite that, the Saints won’t be able to call on Hill in Week 4. No one will.

Is Taysom Hill Still With the Saints?

No, Hill is no longer a member of the Saints.

His contract expired at the end of the 2025 NFL season, and the Saints didn’t bring Hill back.

Where is Taysom Hill?

Hill currently isn’t playing for any team. Right now, he’s a free agent.

There weren’t many reports this summer about offers or opportunities for Hill, and the NFL calendar is now four weeks into the regular season, so it’s not clear if anything is on its way.

His former Saints coach, Sean Payton, was said to be considering bringing Hill to the Denver Broncos this summer, but that hasn’t happened and at this point seems unlikely, too.

Bringing in Hill isn’t as simple as signing another player. He’s sort of like having his own offensive system. To get the most out of Hill, you have to install specific plays for Hill.

That’s the kind of thing that would’ve seemed easier during training camp. It certainly doesn’t feel like a simple task in the middle of the regular season.

While that wouldn’t stop Hill from being signed, it also certainly isn’t helping his chances of latching on with a new team out of nowhere, either.

Taysom Hill Age, Mormon Mission

Hill is 36 years old, which doesn’t totally jive with the fact that he’s played just nine NFL seasons.

But before Hill came into the league, he did his Mormon mission, which delayed his chance to pursue a top-level football career.

It was an important personal and spiritual cause for Hill, so there’s nothing to be said about it being a costly move. It’s just the reality. Hill got into upper age in NFL terms quicker than other players do in their career, because his career started later.

Now, it’s not clear whether Hill will get any more chances. By the week, it seems like the odds get more and more unlikely.