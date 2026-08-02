New Orleans Saints Announce Retirement of 24-Year-Old WR

The New Orleans Saints have lost one of the competitors in their crowded wide receiver room before the 2026 season.

Saints wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk has retired from the NFL at age 24, NFL reporter Ari Meirov reported on August 2 after the Saints placed Polk on the Reserve/Retired list. The decision ends Polk’s attempted comeback from the shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2025 season.

Polk’s retirement is especially notable because of how recently he entered the league. The New England Patriots selected him with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, envisioning him as a potential long-term target for quarterback Drake Maye.

Instead, Polk leaves the NFL with 12 receptions, 87 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie before shoulder problems derailed his career.

Ja’Lynn Polk Was Trying to Restart His Career With Saints

New Orleans acquired Polk from New England in September 2025 while the receiver was already on season-ending injured reserve.

The reported trade sent Polk and a 2028 seventh-round selection to the Saints, with New England receiving a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Patriots officially announced the deal but described its terms only as undisclosed.

That made Polk a low-cost developmental gamble for New Orleans. The Saints were effectively moving down one round in different future drafts for the opportunity to rehabilitate a recent top-40 selection.

Polk had undergone surgery on his right shoulder following his rookie season. He then reinjured the same shoulder while blocking during an August 2025 preseason game and underwent another procedure that ended his second NFL season before it began.

The former Washington receiver appeared positioned to make his Saints debut in 2026. New Orleans’ official roster page described Polk as a former Huskies standout attempting to return from injury and earn a role in the offensive rotation.

He was absent from a training-camp practice shortly before the retirement report, although contemporaneous reports described the absence as personal rather than injury-related.

No public explanation for Polk’s retirement was included in Meirov’s initial report.

Polk’s Retirement Opens Another Saints Roster Opportunity

Polk was not assured of making the Saints’ final roster, but his draft pedigree and skill set made him one of the more intriguing candidates competing behind New Orleans’ established receivers.

His departure creates additional opportunity for players such as Bub Means, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin Jr., Ronnie Bell, Trey Palmer and Barion Brown. The Saints must determine which receivers complement a group led by Chris Olave and the team’s other projected regular contributors.

That competition was already considered one of the least predictable battles on the roster. A pre-camp projection included Polk among six receivers expected to survive the final cut, citing his upside and the chemistry he had begun developing in New Orleans.

The decision also closes the book on the Saints’ trade gamble before Polk played a game for them. New Orleans surrendered future draft value for the chance that a healthy Polk could rediscover the form he showed at Washington, where he recorded 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns during the Huskies’ run to the national championship game in the 2023 season.

Polk never received that opportunity. His retirement leaves the Saints with one fewer option at receiver, and gives the remaining contenders a clearer path to the 53-man roster.