Jaxson Dart Injury News Means Ex-Saints QB Matters for Giants

The New Orleans Saints weren’t playing on Monday Night Football, but one of their most charismatic players in recent memory was pressed into a prominent role.

Jameis Winston began the night as the New York Giants‘ backup QB. He ended it as their temporary QB1, because Jaxson Dart got hurt.

It didn’t go well, either. Winston completed just three of his first ten passes while throwing an interception, and the Giants never really got off the ground. They lost 28-6, losing momentum from their impressive season-opening win over the Cowboys.

It didn’t help Winston that Malik Nabers, his top target, had to leave the game for a portion of it with an injury, too — although at least Nabers came back.

Winston is a strong veteran presence, but whether he can still get the job done remains to be seen.

Jameis did also provide the Los Angeles Rams‘ social media team with an opportunity.

While with the Saints, Winston went viral for talking about eating a ‘W’, as in a win.

The Rams posted this after their victory over Winston and the Giants:

Ate the W. pic.twitter.com/a47eZ2dpx7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2026

Jaxson Dart Injury Update

Dart hurt his knee, but the initial reports indicate a sprained MCL and nothing more.

This is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted after the game:

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL based on the initial exams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. X-Rays were negative and the MRI is coming Tuesday. Dart is expected to miss some time, though in general, positive news. pic.twitter.com/re7lr0aGXX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2026

If there were initial fears of something worse, those can be lessened now.

Winston may have to make a few starts, but it sounds like the Giants should get Dart back a little sooner rather than later.

Jameis Winston Since Saints

The Saints were Winston’s second team in the NFL.

He had begun with five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before coming to New Orleans.

In four years with the Saints, Winston got just 10 starts. He did go 6-4 in those starts, and he threw 20 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions for New Orleans.

Winston then played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and went 2-5 in seven starts. He threw 13 TDs and 12 INTs with the Browns.

He then joined the Giants for 2025, which made for a fascinating QB room with another veteran, Russell Wilson, as well as the then-rookie Dart. Winston made two starts in 2025 for the Giants, losing both, and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His career NFL record as a starter is 36-53, and Winston entered Monday night with 156 TDs compared to 113 INTs.

He may add to all those numbers in the weeks ahead for the Giants, for whom he’ll try to eat a few wins in the process.