Jayden Price Breaks Down Roster-Lock Reality After Long Road to Saints’ 53

The veteran purge in New Orleans made all the noise—cutting loose guys like Isaac Yiadom, Michael Davis, Terrell Burgess, and Zamir White cleared out plenty of familiar faces.

But the real shockwave of late August wasn’t who got handed pink slips. It was the unheralded longshot who somehow kicked the door down and stole a locker on the final 53.

When the news finally dropped, Jayden Price didn’t bother masking the sheer disbelief of beating the odds.

“I thought I did enough to deserve a chance, deserve an opportunity here,” Price admitted after learning he made the cut, the weight of bouncing from North Dakota State to the Falcons, the CFL, and the UFL finally settling in. “But in this business, you never know.”

Jayden Price Opens up on Roster Spot on Saints 53-Man Squad

For a player grinding through three different professional leagues just to sniff a live NFL rep, getting the news that he’d actually locked down a spot on New Orleans’ initial 53-man roster hit differently.

He had to bounce through the CFL, the UFL, and practice squad scrap heaps just to keep a helmet in his locker.

“I just needed somebody to give me an opportunity, somebody to believe in me, and I’m just thankful for the Saints and that they did that,” he said.

NFL hadn’t been too kind to Price in previous years, but his play put him on the map during training camp, finally earning him the shot at a potential NFL break after almost 2 years of going undrafted in 2024.

‘White Chocolate,’ as his teammates named him, gave a glimpse into his development when he first intercepted a pass in the first preseason game against Jacksonville and played well enough to ascend the depth chart to second-team at the star position on defense.

“It’s always been my dream to get here, to reach this point,” he said. “I’ve always imagined and believed in myself that I would eventually get here, so it feels good to finally reach this point.”

“Coming into it, after being a year in the system, on a whole different confidence level,” he added. “A lot more comfortable within the defense, just being in it throughout a whole year, and continuing to learn. Moving inside this training camp, I played inside a little bit last year as well.”

Saints DC Lauds Price

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley also didn’t mince words when doubling down on the grit it took for Price to beat the odds, according to Josh DeShazier from the New Orleans Saints website.

“His path is one that, hopefully, the NFL takes note of, because he’s had to go the hard way,” Staley said. “And he has done it the right way. Since he’s come to us all he has done is improve. I think that he has shown a lot of versatility through his availability,” Staley said.

“On special teams, he’s been a factor as a gunner, as a returner — he has that background (from college at North Dakota State), which I think helps him. And then in the secondary, he has played outside; he’s played inside; he can play safety. But I think as a cover guy, he has shown that not only can he cover people, but he can make plays on the football