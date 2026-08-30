New Orleans Saints Announce Jordyn Tyson Injury News Before Season

The New Orleans Saints have made their first official roster decision regarding rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson’s hamstring injury, and it will keep their prized first-round pick out for the beginning of the regular season.

The Saints announced on August 30 that Tyson was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, along with linebacker Jaylan Ford, as New Orleans reduced its roster to 53 players. The designation means Tyson can return during the 2026 season, but he must miss at least the first four games.

That guarantees the No. 8 overall pick will be unavailable when New Orleans opens its season at Detroit on September 13, followed by games against Baltimore, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

For the Saints, the decision offers clarity after more than two weeks of uncertainty.

Jordyn Tyson’s IR Move Fits Previous Injury Timeline

Tyson suffered the hamstring injury during the Saints’ August 13 joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saints coach Kellen Moore later said the injury occurred when Tyson was shoved from behind as his lead foot slipped. Moore also said the team would be patient rather than tie the rookie to a firm timetable.

NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Tyson was expected to miss approximately two months. NFL.com noted that the injury was not considered related to the hamstring trouble Tyson experienced before training camp.

Sunday’s transaction is therefore significant in two ways.

New Orleans avoided placing Tyson on a version of injured reserve that would end his rookie season, while accepting that he will not be available for at least the first four games. NFL rules permit teams to designate as many as two players for return when placing them on reserve during the final roster reduction, and the Saints used those spots on Tyson and Ford.

Tyson’s earliest possible return would come after New Orleans’ Week 4 matchup with Atlanta. The Saints host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 on October 11 before visiting the New York Giants on October 18 and facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris on October 25.

The prior two-month estimate would point closer to the middle of October than the minimum four-game absence, but the Saints have not announced a target date for Tyson’s return.

Saints Will Open Season Without No. 8 Overall Pick

Tyson’s absence matters because New Orleans invested heavily in making him a centerpiece of its passing game.

The Saints selected the 6-foot-2 receiver eighth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft after his career at Arizona State and Colorado. He finished his college career with 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns, including back-to-back All-American seasons at Arizona State.

Health was already one of the major questions surrounding Tyson entering the NFL. He missed four games with a hamstring injury during his final college season, then dealt with another hamstring issue before the draft and was limited during the Saints’ offseason program.

New Orleans was cautious enough that Moore said before training camp that the club planned to “build him up as we go.” Tyson nevertheless progressed enough to work with the offense during camp before the latest injury halted that momentum.

Until he returns, quarterback Tyler Shough will begin the season without one of the offense’s highest-upside weapons. Chris Olave remains the established leader of the receiver room, while Devaughn Vele, Kevin Austin Jr. and rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown are among the other options New Orleans has developed this summer.

The Saints now know Tyson’s rookie season will begin later than planned. The more encouraging part of Sunday’s decision is that they still expect there to be a rookie season to salvage.