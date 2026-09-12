Lions DC Drops Bold Take on Saints’ Tyler Shough Ahead of Season-Opener

Even before the kickoff, Tyler Shough is already emerging as one of the biggest talking points of Week 1—at least for the Lions‘ coaching staff.

Ahead of their season-opener, the Lions coaches came clean on how Shough has been on their quarterback chart long before the season’s schedule even came out. The Lions’ quarterbacks coach, Mark Brunell, had him as his No. 1 on his QB board, as defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard explained.

“Like, I remember sitting in meetings; we do a lot of cross-examinations and stuff. I remember (Lions quarterbacks coach) Mark Brunell raving about this kid. I believe, if I’m not mistaken, he had him No. 1. And there were some pretty good quarterbacks (that) came out of that group. And he put him one. I’m like, ‘Who’s that kid?'” Sheppard told local media heading into Week 1.

“And now I turn on the tape, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s the kid y’all were talking about Bru? Damn, that’s the kid. Oh, I see it.'”

Tyler Shough Turning Heads Even Before 2025 NFL Draft

That high praise cuts against the grain of the collective head-scratching from draft analysts when the Saints scooped up Shough at No. 40 overall in 2025.

Back then, the pick drew its share of low-muttering about reaching for a rookie with an extensive college medical chart. But behind closed doors, high-ranking evaluators —including former Saints and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton—already saw him for his potential.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Payton liked Shough the most out of any quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

Heading into the Ford Field opener, that second-round gamble isn’t a project anymore. He’s the captain of the New Orleans offense. After steadying the ship with a 5-4 stretch as a starter in his rookie year, even Kellen Moore feels the improvement Shough made heading into his second rookie year.

“I think just his consistency through the entire offseason,” Moore said of Shough in his press conference previewing the Lions week.

Kellan Moore Heaps Praise on Shough

“Obviously, he does a great job. Like so many of our guys, our guys are really well connected. But I think the work that he’s put into this thing has been awesome. These seasons are going to be a lot of fun. There’s going to be some ups and downs, but I think he’s wired the right way to be able to handle that week in and week out, play after play, game after game. That’s what you need.”